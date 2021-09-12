CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

The world's biggest aircraft could begin transporting passengers in 4 years - see what it might be like aboard 'The Flying Bum'

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XXbuA_0btfMGiW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdXT0_0btfMGiW00
A rendering of the Airlander 10.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

  • Hybrid Air Vehicles' Airlander 10 recently became a meme.
  • But the Airlander 10 - nicknamed "The Flying Bum" - is more than just a voluptuous aircraft.
  • In 2025, the hybrid aircraft could begin shuttling 100 passengers from one major city to another.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .
The Airlander 10 was recently subject to an internet meme treatment after a user tweeted a picture of the aircraft and its voluptuous posterior.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WkmE_0btfMGiW00
The Airlander 10 in England in 2016.

Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Insider , Twitter

But the aircraft - aptly nicknamed "The Flying Bum" - is more than just a "thicc blimp," as per a Vice headline.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vh1Ly_0btfMGiW00
The Airlander 10.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

Source: Vice

In 2025, the hybrid Airlander 10 will begin shutting up to 100 passengers in between cities at 10% of the emissions of a traditional aircraft, according to its maker Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPKZr_0btfMGiW00
The Airlander 10.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

Source: Hybrid Air Vehicles

By 2030, the company hopes to have an electric Airlander.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2doesY_0btfMGiW00
A rendering of the interior of the Airlander 10.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

Source: Hybrid Air Vehicles

That's right. In a few years, you could be seeing an electric Flying Bum over your hometown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkt7s_0btfMGiW00
The Airlander 10.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

Wondering what riding in a curvaceous aircraft will be like?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdgSb_0btfMGiW00
A rendering of the interior of the Airlander 10.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

Riding in an Airlander 10 will be more similar to a ferry than an airplane, hence its in-house nickname "fast ferry," according to HAV.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0rED_0btfMGiW00
A rendering of the interior of the Airlander 10.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

And unlike the typical passenger airplane, a lift in an Airlander 10 will be quieter, brighter, and more spacious.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVLBV_0btfMGiW00
A rendering of the interior of the Airlander 10.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

The Airlander will also have floor-to-ceiling windows for a panoramic view of the outside ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISwO0_0btfMGiW00
A rendering of the interior of the Airlander 10.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

... and on-board WiFi, a galley, a restroom, a bar, and in-flight entertainment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y6f5l_0btfMGiW00
The Airlander 10 in England in 2016.

Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

The drawback? Traveling by plane is faster than a flight aboard the Airlander 10, as shown in the graphic below.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYVyq_0btfMGiW00
An example of a route.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

It should be noted that the below times factored in boarding and wait times - like check-in and security - that are typical in a travel routine.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hkSX_0btfMGiW00
An example of a route.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

These additional times added an extra 95 and 80 minutes to the airplane and Airlander trips, respectively.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qFKIg_0btfMGiW00
An example of a route.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

But according to HAV, "speed is not the most important feature for our potential customers."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42pObN_0btfMGiW00
A rendering of the interior of the Airlander 10.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

Source: Hybrid Air Vehicles

And unlike a plane, the Airlander 10 won't rely on airport terminals or traditional infrastructure.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FrYis_0btfMGiW00
The Airlander 10 in England in 2016.

Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

The aircraft can instead take off and land on an open and level space using its own terminals, which allows the Airlander 10 to access more remote places.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Do5Gm_0btfMGiW00
The Airlander 10.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

When used as a means of regional passenger transportation, the Airlander will have a range of about 466 miles while hitting almost 81 mph.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYED1_0btfMGiW00
The Airlander 10.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

Source: Hybrid Air Vehicles

It's also been given the title of the "world's largest aircraft" at 320 feet long …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nx38t_0btfMGiW00
The Airlander 10.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

Source: Insider , CNN

… and can withstand both icy weather and lightning.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lLh1_0btfMGiW00
The Airlander 10.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

Besides intercity transportation, the Airlander 10 can also be used for private "experiential" travel for up to three days …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOQgx_0btfMGiW00
A rendering of the interior of the Airlander 10.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

… logistical transport, data collection, communications, and military surveillance.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0UYR_0btfMGiW00
A rendering of the interior of the Airlander 10.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

Source: Hybrid Air Vehicles

Hybrid Air Vehicles wants to have three Airlanders in the sky by 2023, Jack Guy reported for CNN ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22PiZZ_0btfMGiW00
The Airlander 10.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

Source: CNN

… gearing up for its first few passengers by 2025.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZygpE_0btfMGiW00
A rendering of the interior of the Airlander 10.

Hybrid Air Vehicles

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 62

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Spirit passengers at McCarran Airport face long delay after aircraft incident

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Passengers on board a Spirit Airlines flight set to leave Las Vegas Tuesday night faced a long delay following a problem with their aircraft. According to a McCarran International Airport spokesperson, Spirit Airlines flight 334, which was bound for Pittsburgh, was set to depart at 9:40 p.m. But after the plane left the gate, it was forced to return to the gate and an aircraft incident alert was issued due to a "hot brake" on the plane.
LAS VEGAS, NV
simpleflying.com

Why Did Concorde Avoid Flying Long Distances Over Land?

Concorde has gone down in history for being the world’s most successful supersonic airliner to date. It made the dream of Mach 2 commercial air travel a reality for a select few, crossing the Atlantic in just three hours. Transatlantic services from London and Paris to New York and Washington were among its most defining operations, with most of these flights taking place over water. But why was the aircraft less well-suited to overland flights?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Infrastructure#Weather#Getty Images Source#Twitter#Hav#Cnn
Maxim

This Meme-Worthy 'Flying Bum' Will Be World's Largest Aircraft

A next-gen hybrid blimp that's been nicknamed "Flying Bum" is poised to be the world's largest production aircraft. And the curviest, if you ask the internet. Measuring 302-foot-long and 144-foot-wide according to the Guardian, the Airlander 10 by the U.K.'s Hybrid Air Vehicles is impressive as an eco-friendly airship. Its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Interesting Engineering

A Pilot Built a 1:3 Scale B-17 Bomber Replica That Actually Flies

Aviation enthusiast and Vietnam veteran Jack Bally decided in 1999 that he wanted to build a 1:3 scale replica of the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, a Jalopnik report explains. The massive project took 17 years to complete, but any aviation enthusiast would argue that the hard work was worth it when they see footage of the incredibly like-for-like aircraft take flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
onemileatatime.com

Ouch: Emirates’ Longest A380 Flight Diverts… Twice

Passengers on Emirates flight EK216 from Los Angeles to Dubai are getting quite the world tour today, as they’re stopping in both Toronto and London. This is Emirates’ longest flight in the world to begin with (since the Dubai to Auckland route is suspended) — the flight ordinarily covers a distance of 8,339 miles, and is blocked at 15hr50min. On this particular flight, passengers will be onboard for well over 24 hours.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

What Happened To Thai Low-Cost Carrier One-Two-Go Airlines?

Based at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), One-Two-Go Airlines was a Thai domestic budget airline that focused on the northern city of Chang Rai and the holiday island of Phuket. Owned by Thai businessman Udom Tantiprasongchai and his wife Nina Tantriprasongchai, One-Two-Go Airlines was launched in 2003 and was the first low-cost carrier to enter the Thai marketplace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shropshire Star

British Airways operates first flight with sustainable aviation fuel

The airline said the flight from London Heathrow to Glasgow demonstrated how ‘aviation is decarbonising’. British Airways has operated its first flight using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The airline said the flight from London Heathrow to Glasgow demonstrated how “aviation is decarbonising”. CO2 emissions from Tuesday’s flight were 62% lower...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

This Gonzo-Looking Regional Jet Just Put The F-16's New Radar To The Test

Northrop Grumman's pair of reconfigurable CRJ testbed aircraft have been extremely busy as of late, including flying in major air combat exercises. Out of all the bizarre-looking testbed aircraft whizzing around these days, Northrop Grumman's two Bombardier CRJ-700 surrogate test platform aircraft seem to get the most attention. Whenever they show up somewhere, my DMs start filling up with "WHAT IS THIS?!" type of inquiries. It seems that their owner likes to keep tight-lipped about most of the development work that they do, but just today they put out a press release talking about some of their latest exploits, along with the great picture above showcasing the type's remarkable adaptability.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MotorBiscuit

This Stunt Pilot Just Set Five World Records Flying an Airplane Through a Tunnel

If you’ve ever played Grand Theft Auto V, then you’ve certainly attempted flying through the tunnel under the military base. But Italian stunt pilot Dario Costa did just that in real life, flying a plane under a tunnel along the Northern Marmara Highway in Turkey. The stunt wasn’t a one-man effort, working with a team of 40 Red Bull engineers to calculate the flight path, modify the airplane, and complete the feat with no casualties. Talk about Red Bull giving you wings.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theaviationgeekclub.com

The B-58 Mach 2 bomber was Sexy, but Hard to Fly. Here’s why the Hustler was one of the most controversial designs in history of aviation.

Although the B-58 had its issues pilots and crews were in awe of it. Flying the Hustler was the pinnacle of a bomber pilot’s career. The US Air Force’s first operational supersonic bomber, the B-58 made its initial flight on Nov. 11, 1956. In addition to the Hustler’s delta wing shape, distinctive features included a sophisticated inertial guidance navigation and bombing system, a slender “wasp-waist” fuselage and an extensive use of heat-resistant honeycomb sandwich skin panels in the wings and fuselage. Since the thin fuselage prevented the carrying of bombs internally, a droppable, two-component pod beneath the fuselage contained a nuclear weapon — along with extra fuel, reconnaissance equipment or other specialized gear. The B-58 crew consisted of a pilot, navigator/bombardier and defense systems operator.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

39 Years Of The Beechcraft 1900: The Aircraft’s History

Earlier this week, US manufacturer Beechcraft celebrated 39 years since the maiden voyage of its 1900 family. This twin-turboprop design has served various purposes over the years, with its bread and butter work being as a regional airliner. Let’s take a look back at the history of this versatile plane, of which there have been several different variants.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Business Insider

233K+
Followers
16K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy