Get Ready For The Lexus GX550 In The US

BMW has had a lot of success with the 3 Series, but as good as the car is, there's always room for improvement. That applies to styling just as much as it does to tech, although there are some areas of the current G20 3 Series that are perfect just as they are. One area that is rarely overlooked for a mid-life refresh is styling. Earlier this year, a possible leak showcased what could happen to the 3 Series, but a few details like M-style mirrors made us doubt the leak. Now CarBuzz has exclusively uncovered the design of some new BMW bumpers via recent patent filings with the US Patent and Trademark Office, and they look like they're destined for the facelifted 3 Series.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO