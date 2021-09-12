Get Ready For The Lexus GX550 In The US
The Lexus GX is a survivor. The current second-generation model has been around since 2009 and only very recently received vital upgrades for the 2022 model. A new 10.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa integration, as well as six USB ports will add some modern tech to a dated cabin. The aging naturally-aspirated 4.6-liter V8, linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission, remains untouched with 301 horsepower and 329 lb-ft of torque on tap. But it appears Lexus has an upgrade in mind.carbuzz.com
