Boys second as Rams host hot X-C meet

For the first time ever the Rams hosted their annual cross-country meet on a Saturday and this year for the first time since the 1990’s the venue was Jefferson Community Golf Course. Under very hot and humid conditions minus a cloud in the sky, middle school and high school races for girls and boys were held. Greene County was second in the varsity boys’ race to Denison-Schleswig by two points, 62-64. Greene County girls only had two runners and five are needed for a team score.