A 2019 report from the Government Accounting Office indicated 29% of households with at least one person age 55 and over have no retirement savings and no defined benefit program or pension. For those with some retirement savings, the median amount of savings at age 65 was only $148,000. With Social Security providing most of the income for many households age 65 and older, good money management is an essential skill in the process of aging well, particularly with our “gift of time.”

