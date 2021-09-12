Newton’s Honesty May Cost Him As He Searches For a New Team

Cam Newton may be frustrated with how his tenure in New England ended, but he’s likely going to find his future to be challenging thanks largely to his own undoing. The veteran quarterback spent much off the offseason blaming his shortened preseason in 2020, coupled with his Covid absence, as the reasons why last year didn’t quite go the way he wanted it to. He blamed those issues for the reason why he struggled to pick up the offense and ended up leading the Patriots to their first losing season since Bill Belichick’s first year with the club in 2000.