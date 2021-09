Visitation for Rita Kay Rilea, 73, of Stuart will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Johnson Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Stuart. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the All Saints Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the Brethren Cemetery in Panora.