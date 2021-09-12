CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots vs. Dolphins 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

By Isaiah Houde
USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots will kick off their 2021 season with a home matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The highly-anticipated appearance of rookie Mac Jones is here as he won the quarterback battle against Cam Newton. Jones has carried himself with the utmost confidence and his teammates have his back entirely. The Patriots’ offense is healthy, but the secondary is shaky with some injury issues and the absence of Stephon Gilmore.

