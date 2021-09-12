CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: John Denver musical at Merry-Go-Round full of smiles, foot stomps

Cover picture for the article"Almost Heaven" is like a backyard concert — if your neighbors were Broadway-caliber talents at performing and presentation. The Rev Theatre Company makes its production of the John Denver musical that inviting, staging it atop grassy tiers and bathing the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in the blonde warmth of dangling Edison bulbs. Then, the gentle embrace of the music takes hold. From "Take Me Home, Country Roads" on, you will smile through almost every minute of this show, and often stomp your feet as well.

