Mesquite, NV

Debra Jean Dumont (Lay)

By Abbey Snow
Mesquite Local News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebra Jean Dumont (Lay), 68, of Mesquite, NV, left behind friends and family on Sept 9, 2021 to begin a new journey. Debbie was born on Aug 2, 1953 to Donald Dumont and OraBelle Murray in Lewiston, Idaho. Her father passed away when she was quite young. Her mother remarried to Ralph Murray who was her father growing up and Grandpa to her children. Her father served in the military while she was a child so she lived in many places across the country growing up. He retired in Anchorage, Alaska which is where some very important moments took place in her life. Her time in Anchorage was significant because it was there that the Savior began to be the center of her life. It was also there that she met and fell in love with Dan while he was serving in the Navy.

