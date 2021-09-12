Top real estate group gives insight into fall market

When you read, “It’s never been a better time to sell your house,” there is unprecedented truth in that statement, specifically when it comes to Dallas’ luxury neighborhoods. This fall, home prices will hit record levels and are expected to go higher. Allie Beth Allman & Associates reports that with an average price of $1,185,152, more homes sold over $4 million than ever in the first six months of 2021 and hit record sales of $2.5 billion as of July 31.