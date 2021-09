Health Minister Sajid Javid confirmed Sunday to the BBC that England will not go forward with plans to require proof of vaccination in nightclubs and other spaces. “What I can say is that we’ve looked at it properly, and while we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I’m pleased to say we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports,” Javid told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show. The England proposal would have required a proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test for attending crowded events. The move by England comes as US cities and school districts...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO