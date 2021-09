Health secretary Sajid Javid today confirmed that the Covid-19 booster campaign has started and pledged to “level-up” health in England.Speaking at a think tank event in Blackpool on Thursday afternoon, Mr Javid confirmed that the first person had received a jab under the scheme that will see millions of eligible people offered a Pfizer vaccine.Catherine Cargill, who works at Croydon University Hospital in south London, was one of the first to get a vaccine under the new campaign that targets frontline key workers, anyone aged 50 and over, and those with severe health conditions.She said: “I’ve just had my booster...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 HOURS AGO