Ellie Simmonds appeared to call time on her Paralympic career after finishing fifth in the S6 women’s 400m freestyle event in Tokyo.Simmonds had initially been disqualified from her final race but was later reinstated, though it still marked her third final of these Games without a medal.Simmonds told Channel 4: “I think this is my last. I knew going into this Games this was going to be the last, I’m leaving it at the right time. I have loved every minute of it. I can’t thank everyone enough for the support.”Here, we look back at Simmonds’ Paralympic record since her...

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 14 DAYS AGO