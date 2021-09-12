‘All options open still’ for mighty Mishriff

Mishriff was an impressive winner of last month’s Juddmonte International Stakes at York (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Mishriff remains on course for a tantalising top-level schedule on three different continents for the remainder of this year.

John and Thady Gosden’s brilliant, globetrotting star was last seen enhancing his Group One tally with an impressive six-length victory in York’s Juddmonte International.

Connections have spent much of the three weeks since that outstanding performance in discussion about the four-year-old’s next target – with a move back up to 12 furlongs for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and the Qipco Champion Stakes over 10 both still in the conversation.

They have yet to come to a conclusion. But Ted Voute, racing manager for owner Prince Faisal, has confirmed next month’s two Group Ones remain on Mishriff’s agenda – as do two November showpieces, the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Del Mar and the Japan Cup.

“We haven’t (made any definite decisions),” said Voute.

“The horse is well, and John has the four races for the rest of the year to focus on – the Arc, the Champion (Stakes), the Breeders’ Cup Turf and Japan Cup.”

Voute confirmed it appears feasible to run in three of the four races.

He added: “I think they’re all on the agenda, and the ground will tell us which way we go.

“We probably could only do three of them, timing-wise. But there’s no clear (decision yet) – they are all options still.”