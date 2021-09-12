Postgame reaction: Michigan runs through Washington in dominant 31-10 victory

The Michigan Wolverines moved to 2-0 on the 2021 season with a 31-10 drubbing of the Washington Huskies on Saturday night in Ann Arbor. The Washington Huskies came to town desperate after a loss to FCS Montana in Week 1, but the Michigan rushing attack and defense made sure they sent them back to Seattle with their tail between their legs. Anthony Broome runs through the victory and the things most people are discussing coming out of the victory.