The forgotten corner of Canada that’s a skier’s dream

Squaw Valley officially has a new name. Last year, the legendary California ski resort announced it would be renaming itself after recognizing the racist and sexist slur its in name and committing to making a change. According to a press release, the renaming process began with a research and discovery process where the resort team dissected what elements of these neighboring valleys, from the mountains to the people, truly set them apart. They looked at the history of the local Washoe Tribe, whose ancestral lands were in Olympic Valley, to extreme ski movies that featured the resort, to the spectrum of feedback on the name change decision. Next, the team carefully conducted numerous surveys—collecting more than 3,000 responses—and held focus groups in order to consult with a wide range of individuals in the community, including locals, pass holders, athletes, employees of the resort, and members of the local Washoe tribe. Palisades Tahoe became the result of a collectively shared experience and is the new name for both Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows.
