The forgotten corner of Canada that’s a skier’s dream

Things can change very quickly. That’s a lesson Nick McNutt learned the hard way, in an avalanche accident that nearly took his life in early 2020. But as someone who has centered their life on the mountains, McNutt knew he wanted nothing more than to return to skiing. As a member of the TGR family since 2013, Canadian skier McNutt has led a new generation of backcountry riders, gliding, floating, and defying gravity in all manner of terrain. This past season, while filming for Stoke the Fire, McNutt showed how far he has come as a skier. He didn’t let the past hold him back, instead setting his sights on bigger and bolder objectives, all while staying true to his impeccable style in deep snow. Don’t worry, he’s still way better than you at skiing backwards. Catch the Atomic and The North Face athlete in Stoke the Fire alongside his buddies Dane Tudor, Sammy Carlson, Christina Lustenberger and Ian McIntosh in an ode to what skiing in BC is all about: the biggest lines and deepest days of your life. Stoke the Fire tickets are on sale now, find a tour stop near you!

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO