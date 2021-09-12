CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Carter-Vickers certain Celtic can improve after debut win

Cameron Carter-Vickers was pleased with a goalscoring Celtic debut (Jeff Holmes/PA) (PA Wire)

Cameron Carter-Vickers began his Celtic loan with a debut goal in the 3-0 win over Ross County on Saturday then predicted better things to come from the Hoops.

The 23-year-old defender made his first appearance for Ange Postecoglou’s side since arriving from Tottenham and it was his deflected shot in the 64th minute which broke the deadlock against the Staggies.

A double from Switzerland striker Albian Ajeti, both close-range headers, confirmed three cinch Premiership points for the home side and left Carter-Vickers pleased with his first experience at Parkhead but admitting room for improvement.

He told Celtic TV: “I thought we played well, we persisted, they were they were tough to break down.

“It took some time to get the first goal and then the other two but I thought we played fairly well.

“I think there are things we can improve on defensively and going forward but I think it will come.

“Sometimes in those types of games you need a bit of luck – if you keep going, keep pushing forward, luck comes.”

Postecoglou was pleased with both debutants, Carter-Vickers and Portuguese winger Jota.

He said: “You have to remember, even myself, that we are still giving guys debuts.

“That shows you that the team is still very much in the building stage and I thought Cam and Jota, for their first games, came in and did good jobs for us.”

The former Australia boss was also happy to see Ajeti, making his first start of the season due to the absence of injured Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi, getting his first goals since February.

He said: “Hopefully it does a lot for his confidence.

“He had to persevere, a couple of times he almost got on the end of crosses in the first half and the key is to always be there and if you are there all the time, the ball will arrive and in the end he got his rewards.”

Malky Mackay believes his Ross County side, who are one point ahead of bottom side Livingston and still looking for their first win of the season, will improve now that the transfer window is closed and he can get working with a settled squad.

He said: “There was 16 out and 12 in, in three months, probably the craziest transfer window I have ever been involved in at a club.

“But it is about changing culture and making sure we have a new group of players here who have energy, athleticism and a willingness to work hard and listen and I am seeing a lot of that at the moment.”

