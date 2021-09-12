Henderson County EMS chosen for specialized pediatric training program
Henderson County Emergency Medical Services has been selected to join the Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinators Plus (PECC+) Program. The PECC+ Program is an advanced pediatric training and education program developed by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine in partnership with the N.C. Office of EMS and funded by the EMS for Children Innovation and Improvement Center.www.blueridgenow.com
