Wyo4News Insights – SW Regional Director Rob Condie (SBDC Network)

DataVizion, LLC, an Inc. 5000 Company in 2019 and 2021, welcomes Philip Allen as CEO and promotes David Andersen to a new position as Director of Product Strategy. Allen joined as CEO. A native of Kansas, Allen’s career, spanning over three decades, has provided many opportunities to gain experience in a wide range of business areas including technology, operations, finance, sales, and marketing. Transitioning over the course of his career to a strategic leadership and planning role, the active hands-on experience he gained in a variety of positions has proven to be an asset in establishing and managing effective teams that execute with a clear vision. Allen previously owned and operated his own Salesforce Integration organization. He started this company after leaving a role at ISG Technology, as their CTO and VP Managed Services after serving on their Board of Directors. With a focus on technology and operations, Allen has led and participated in start-ups, SMBs, and larger companies. States Tim Hoffman, CFO/COO, “Allen has unique experience in establishing a culture of success and has driven dramatic improvements and turnarounds throughout his career.” Andersen, with DataVizion since 2014 as Senior Network Engineer, was promoted to Director of Product Strategy to support the company with the ongoing dynamic nature of product offerings DataVizion strives to provide to its robust list of mid-market and enterprise clients, and small- to medium-sized businesses. States, Hoffman, “Andersen’s knowledge of the industry’s vibrant product components, coupled with his specialized technical acumen, provides DataVizion with a compelling reason to promote Andersen when we divided the company into two divergent units to wholly serve our enterprise division and our small- to medium-sized businesses simultaneously. It is a natural fit for Andersen.” Previously, Andersen was responsible for managing, configuring, maintaining, implementing, and designing network architecture for three college campuses at Doane University in Nebraska. About DataVizion, LLC: Established in 2001, named as “Lincoln’s Best Places to Work” for mid-sized businesses in 2019 and 2021, DataVizion, LLC, an Inc. 5000 company for two years running, has seen tremendous growth and provides a full range of business technology solutions including Professional and Managed IT Services throughout the Midwest. DataVizion, LLC is a Platinum Partner of ARUBA, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DataVizion delivers advanced network, access, and security solutions in three primary enterprise verticals: Major Universities/Higher Education, Healthcare Facilities, and Financial Institutions, as well as in many secondary and tertiary markets. From enterprise to small businesses, its priority is to provide a better connection for its clients through IT and network solutions that enhance speed, flexibility, and productivity in a secure environment. Backed by superior support and customer service, these proven solutions give its clients a competitive advantage to grow and thrive.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO