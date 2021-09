Spencer Rattler’s performance on Saturday looked all too familiar. Back in 2017, when quarterback Baker Mayfield played Tulane, he finished 17-of-27 with 331 yards and four touchdowns, but missed open throws and said he had an off night afterward. However, Mayfield who captained the Sooners who were ranked No. 2 at the time, later went on to win the Heisman Trophy that season. Rattler, who’s among the favorites for this season’s Heisman, also leads the Sooners, who are also ranked No. 2 this season.

NORMAN, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO