The New York Giants are gearing up to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 1, and while virtually all of their offensive weapons are clawing their way back from injury, there’s optimism some will be available. With John Ross being placed on injured reserve this past week and Kenny Golladay still unsure if he will be available, QB Daniel Jones must prepare for the reality that his arsenal may be without a few weapons.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO