CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Marathon swimmer set for record-breaking 44th English Channel crossing

By Video
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1av1n9_0btfHR0E00
Chloe McCardel (Chloe McCardel/PA))

A marathon swimmer is set to undertake a world record 44th crossing of the English Channel

Chloe McCardel, 36, was born and raised in Australia and still lives there, but spends “two to three months of virtually every year” in the UK preparing for and taking part in her channel crossings.

Having first swum the famously treacherous 34km (21 miles) stretch of water in 2009, she has now completed it 41 times and is currently in New Romney, Kent preparing for the three crossings which will take her past the current record of 43, which is held by Briton Alison Streeter.

“The English Channel feels like my spiritual home so I have a draw to come back here every year,” she told the PA news agency.

A competitive junior swimmer in the pool as a teenager, Ms McCardel came to open water competitions after making a vow to herself to become “the best in the world at something”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJIWt_0btfHR0E00
(Daniel Kukec)

She tried triathlon and running marathons before eventually turning to open water swimming, and immediately “fell in love” with the sport.

“Being out in the natural environment and pushing my own limits, and not being confined to the pool or surrounded by chlorine, I just found it so liberating and such an incredible experience,” she said.

“So I knew that if I wanted to be the best in the world I had to go where all the best marathon swimmers went historically and that’s to the English Channel.”

Ms McCardel, who also holds the world record for the longest unassisted open water swim at 124km, will attempt her three swims over the course of the next few weeks and hopes to have broken the record by mid-October.

The swims require favourable weather and conditions so it is not possible to know exactly when she will take Ms Streeter’s record.

When she does, it will finally fulfil a longheld ambition to emulate a woman she has revered for years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IxgoV_0btfHR0E00
Chloe McCardel has so far swum the English Channel 41 times (Chloe McCardel)

“She’s an idol of mine,” Ms McCardel said.

“Over a decade ago as a bright eyed, bushy tailed Aussie coming all the way from the other side of the world, I would read books about her exploits, I would hear people talk about the amazing Alison Streeter, so to be able to swim in her wake, so to speak, is an absolute privilege and an honour.

“I’m just so excited to be able to become one of the figures of the history of English Channel swimming and to step up that mantle and also to have the opportunity to inspire people coming through behind me as well.”

But it seems there is little prospect of her stretching the record any further.

“I’m absolutely planning on stopping at 44, I will be announcing my retirement,” she said.

“I have been living a very disjointed life the last decade, I’m an amateur athlete, I make no money from this, so I think it’s time for me to look at new horizons.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

English Channel crossings continue on sunny day in Dover

As Boris Johnson assured MPs that the UK is using “every possible tactic” to put a stop to migrant crossings, dozens more people were arriving in Dover after making the perilous voyage. A woman gently carrying a baby wrapped in a blanket was helped ashore by a Border Force officer,...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Swimmer#Open Water Swimming#Uk#Channel Chloe Mccardel#The English Channel#Aussie
The Independent

Ellie Simmonds: A look at British swimmer’s Paralympic record

Ellie Simmonds appeared to call time on her Paralympic career after finishing fifth in the S6 women’s 400m freestyle event in Tokyo.Simmonds had initially been disqualified from her final race but was later reinstated, though it still marked her third final of these Games without a medal.Simmonds told Channel 4: “I think this is my last. I knew going into this Games this was going to be the last, I’m leaving it at the right time. I have loved every minute of it. I can’t thank everyone enough for the support.”Here, we look back at Simmonds’ Paralympic record since her...
SWIMMING & SURFING
guinnessworldrecords.com

Mexican swimmer Dunia Camacho smashes four record titles

When it comes to swimming, Mexican athlete Dunia Camacho is setting the bar high. A multi-talented athlete with a passion for success, she has achieved four Guinness World Records titles:. Fastest short course 200 metres freestyle swim (female, T21) - 2 minutes 56.20 seconds. Fastest short course 800 metres freestyle...
SPORTS
RunnersWorld

The Record-Breaking History of the Berlin Marathon

Is Berlin the fastest marathon in the world? It certainly seems so, as 11 world records on one course is an unmatched credential. In 2018, Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) won Berlin in a blistering time of 2:01:39, a new world record by 1 minute 18 seconds. The following year, Kenenisa Bekele (Ethiopia) nearly broke Kipchoge’s record, clocking a 2:01:41 marathon, the second fastest ever run.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Children arrive in Dover as English Channel crossings resume

Five children are among those brought ashore in Dover after crossing from France, despite the dangers involved in crossing the English Channel. Four toddlers wrapped in hooded jackets and a baby being carried in an adult’s arms were seen arriving at the Kent port. Crossings of the perilous Dover Strait...
IMMIGRATION
mainstreet-nashville.com

Cumberland cross country coach Jim Seckel will run Boston Marathon again

Cumberland University cross country coach Jim Seckel is set to compete in the 2021 Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11 - marking his 13th consecutive time qualifying and competing in the event. Seckel has been a competitive runner since 1980 and has competed at all levels. He has continually competed...
BOSTON, MA
BBC

Meteorite captured by Jersey camera over English Channel

A "really bright" meteorite has been spotted over the English Channel. It was seen at about 22:45 BST on Sunday and captured entering the atmosphere and breaking up on a camera in Jersey. Jersey and Guernsey are good places for observation as they are "often clearer" than southern England, Jim...
ASTRONOMY
chatsports.com

Vlad Darie Leads WPT World Online Championships Main Event Final Table

After an exhilarating seven hours of play, the final table in the WPT World Online Championships Main Event is confirmed. Leading the way is Romanian Vlad Darie who is looking to win his second WPT title after triumphing in the 2016 WPT Vienna Main Event. For that victory, he took home $174,735 but should he go on to win this title he'll be earning himself almost a million dollars.
SPORTS
newschain

Shake-up of travel rules expected to be announced on Friday

An overhaul of the rules for international travel is expected to be announced on Friday, the PA news agency understands. It has been reported that the green and amber lists will be merged to form one category of low-risk countries, while the number of destinations on the red list will be reduced.
WORLD
eastaurorabee.com

Lady Chief swimmers record split in season’s first two meets

Iroquois’ girls swimming team came up with the kinds of individual performances that pushed past teams to victory during its first two meets of the 2021 season, though perennial thorn in the side Starpoint still refused to concede during what was the Lady Chiefs’ season-opening 59- 42 loss on Sept. 7. Nine Lady Chiefs combined to record 28 new lifetime […]
SWIMMING & SURFING
newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy