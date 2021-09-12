Midland asks residents to ride a bus and share their experience
MIDLAND, MI — City of Midland officials are asking residents to take a bus ride and share their experience. On Thursday, Sept. 26, community members are invited to join planning department staff for a rolling tour of the Bay City Road corridor on Thursday, Sept. 16, as an interactive part of the “Midland City Modern” master planning process, according to a city of Midland news release. This event is the final Midland Moves neighborhood tour planned for 2021.www.mlive.com
