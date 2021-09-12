CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Midland asks residents to ride a bus and share their experience

By Heather Jordan
 4 days ago
MIDLAND, MI — City of Midland officials are asking residents to take a bus ride and share their experience. On Thursday, Sept. 26, community members are invited to join planning department staff for a rolling tour of the Bay City Road corridor on Thursday, Sept. 16, as an interactive part of the “Midland City Modern” master planning process, according to a city of Midland news release. This event is the final Midland Moves neighborhood tour planned for 2021.

www.mlive.com

Saginaw’s final 2021 Food Truck Faceoff happening tonight

SAGINAW, MI — The last scheduled Food Truck Faceoff of the 2021 summer season takes place Thursday, Sept. 16, at downtown Saginaw’s Huntington Event Park. The event, which includes live music, yard games and, of course, plenty of food trucks, begins at 4 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m. Admission is free, and food prices vary by vendor.
SAGINAW, MI
Mexican Independence Day celebration begins in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI — A three-day-long Mexican Independence Day celebration is happening now in downtown Saginaw. Fiesta K?onda began Thursday, Sept. 16, and continues through Saturday, Sept. 18, at the SVRC Marketplace outdoor pavilion where the Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market is located. Sept. 16 is Mexican Independence Day, the anniversary of...
SAGINAW, MI
Two crashes kept first responders busy in Bangor Township

BAY CITY, MI - Bay County first responders were called out two significant car crashes this week that caused both injuries and traffic delays. The Bangor Township Fire Department issued a press release stating that the department and other first responders were called to two injury accidents on Monday, Sept. 13. According to the release, the department responded to an early morning accident at approximately 6:51 a.m. at the intersection of Midland Road and Euclid Avenue.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Politics
Michigan reports 6,604 new coronavirus cases, 44 deaths in 2 days ending Wednesday, Sept. 15

There were 6,604 new, confirmed coronavirus cases, a three-day average of 3,302, and 44 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 15. Of the new deaths, 41 were identified in a review of death certificates, done three times a week, and the case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System since the last web update on Monday, Sept. 13.
MICHIGAN STATE
Saginaw, MI
