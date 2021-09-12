CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Elon Musk’s Tesla Bot raises serious concerns – but probably not the ones you think

By The Conversation
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgRuw_0btfGzdl00
Tesla aims to show off a prototype humanoid robot as soon as next year. Credit:Tesla.

Elon Musk announced a humanoid robot designed to help with those repetitive, boring tasks people hate doing.

Musk suggested it could run to the grocery store for you, but presumably it would handle any number of tasks involving manual labor.

Predictably, social media filled with references to a string of dystopian sci-fi movies about robots where everything goes horribly wrong.

As troubling as the robot futures in movies like I, Robot, The Terminator and others are, it’s the underlying technologies of real humanoid robots – and the intent behind them – that should be cause for concern.

Musk’s robot is being developed by Tesla. It’s a seeming departure from the company’s car-making business, until you consider that Tesla isn’t a typical automotive manufacturer.

The so-called “Tesla Bot” is a concept for a sleek, 125-pound humanlike robot that will incorporate Tesla’s automotive artificial intelligence and autopilot technologies to plan and follow routes, navigate traffic – in this case, pedestrians – and avoid obstacles.

Dystopian sci-fi overtones aside, the plan makes sense, albeit within Musk’s business strategy. The built environment is made by humans, for humans.

And as Musk argued at the Tesla Bot’s announcement, successful advanced technologies are going to have to learn to navigate it in the same ways people do.

Yet Tesla’s cars and robots are merely the visible products of a much broader plan aimed at creating a future where advanced technologies liberate humans from our biological roots by blending biology and technology.

As a researcher who studies the ethical and socially responsible development and use of emerging technologies, I find that this plan raises concerns that transcend speculative sci-fi fears of super-smart robots.

A man with big plans

Self-driving cars, interplanetary rockets and brain-machine interfaces are steps toward the future Musk envisions where technology is humanity’s savior.

In this future, energy will be cheap, abundant and sustainable; people will work in harmony with intelligent machines and even merge with them; and humans will become an interplanetary species.

It’s a future that, judging by Musk’s various endeavors, will be built on a set of underlying interconnected technologies that include sensors, actuators, energy and data infrastructures, systems integration and substantial advances in computer power.

Together, these make a formidable toolbox for creating transformative technologies.

Musk imagines humans ultimately transcending our evolutionary heritage through technologies that are beyond-human, or “super” human. But before technology can become superhuman, it first needs to be human – or at least be designed to thrive in a human-designed world.

This make-tech-more-human approach to innovation is what’s underpinning the technologies in Tesla’s cars, including the extensive use of optical cameras.

These, when connected to an AI “brain,” are intended to help the vehicles autonomously navigate road systems that are, in Musk’s words, “designed for biological neural nets with optical imagers” – in other words, people. In Musk’s telling, it’s a small step from human-inspired “robots on wheels” to humanlike robots on legs.

Easier said than done

Tesla’s “full self-driving” technology, which includes the dubiously named Autopilot, is a starting point for the developers of the Tesla Bot.

Impressive as this technology is, it’s proving to be less than fully reliable. Crashes and fatalities associated with Tesla’s Autopilot mode – the latest having to do with the algorithms struggling to recognize parked emergency vehicles — are calling into question the wisdom of releasing the tech into the wild so soon.

This track record doesn’t bode well for humanlike robots that rely on the same technology. Yet this isn’t just a case of getting the technology right. Tesla’s Autopilot glitches are exacerbated by human behavior.

For example, some Tesla drivers have treated their tech-enhanced cars as though they are fully autonomous vehicles and failed to pay sufficient attention to driving. Could something similar happen with the Tesla Bot?

Tesla Bot’s ‘orphan risks’

In my work on socially beneficial technology innovation, I’m especially interested in orphan risks – risks that are hard to quantify and easy to overlook and yet inevitably end up tripping up innovators.

My colleagues and I work with entrepreneurs and others on navigating these types of challenges through the Risk Innovation Nexus, an initiative of the Arizona State University Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute and Global Futures Laboratory.

The Tesla Bot comes with a whole portfolio of orphan risks.

These include possible threats to privacy and autonomy as the bot collects, shares and acts on potentially sensitive information; challenges associated with how people are likely to think about and respond to humanoid robots; potential misalignments between ethical or ideological perspectives – for example, in crime control or policing civil protests; and more.

These are challenges that are rarely covered in the training that engineers receive, and yet overlooking them can spell disaster.

While the Tesla Bot may seem benign – or even a bit of a joke – if it’s to be beneficial as well as commercially successful, its developers, investors, future consumers and others need to be asking tough questions about how it might threaten what’s important to them and how to navigate these threats.

These threats may be as specific as people making unauthorized modifications that increase the robot’s performance – making it move faster than its designers intended, for example – without thinking about the risks, or as general as the technology being weaponized in novel ways.

They are also as subtle as how a humanoid robot could threaten job security, or how a robot that includes advanced surveillance systems could undermine privacy.

Then there are the challenges of technological bias that have been plaguing AI for some time, especially where it leads to learned behavior that turn out to be highly discriminatory. For example, AI algorithms have produced sexist and racist results.

Just because we can, should we?

The Tesla Bot may seem like a small step toward Musk’s vision of superhuman technologies, and one that’s easy to write off as little more than hubristic showmanship.

But the audacious plans underpinning it are serious — and they raise equally serious questions.

For instance, how responsible is Musk’s vision? Just because he can work toward creating the future of his dreams, who’s to say that he should?

Is the future that Musk is striving to bring about the best one for humankind, or even a good one? And who will suffer the consequences if things go wrong?

These are the deeper concerns that the Tesla Bot raises for me as someone who studies and writes about the future and how our actions impact it.

This is not to say that Tesla Bot isn’t a good idea, or that Elon Musk shouldn’t be able to flex his future-building muscles. Used in the right way, these are transformative ideas and technologies that could open up a future full of promise for billions of people.

But if consumers, investors and others are bedazzled by the glitz of new tech or dismissive of the hype and fail to see the bigger picture, society risks handing the future to wealthy innovators whose vision exceeds their understanding.

If their visions of the future don’t align with what most people aspire to, or are catastrophically flawed, they are in danger of standing in the way of building a just and equitable future.

Maybe this is the abiding lesson from dystopian robot-future sci-fi movies that people should be taking away as the Tesla Bot moves from idea to reality — not the more obvious concerns of creating humanoid robots that run amok, but the far larger challenge of deciding who gets to imagine the future and be a part of building it.

Written by Andrew Maynard, Arizona State University.

Source: The Conversation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

I never thought I’d say this but – thank you, Elon Musk

It has not always been easy to get behind the billionaires’ space race. Let them have their midlife crisis. Some of us have taxes to pay. If Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson want to get as far away from our planet as possible, at the greatest expense imaginable, well, good luck – and good riddance. You go on ahead, lads, we’ll be right behind you. It’s all just so embarrassing.But then SpaceX, Musk’s space company, goes and does something really quite remarkable and you have to stand back and applaud, while picking crumbs of humble pie off...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
actionnewsnow.com

Some Tesla owners are losing trust in Elon Musk's promises of 'full self-driving'

Frustrated Tesla owners continue to wait for "full self-driving," an expensive and long-delayed software feature that isn't even guaranteed to help their cars' resale values. Some of the company's earliest backers of the "full self-driving" option are even beginning to lose faith in the promise of ever enjoying a truly autonomous Tesla.
CARS
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk's SpaceX Inspiration4 launch successful

Elon Musk's SpaceX and its civilian crew made history with their successful Wednesday evening launch, and the Inspiration4 will now spend the next three days orbiting Earth. The company's first private spaceflight and the world's first all-civilian spaceflight took off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:02pm ET to a cheering crowd of spectators that included Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Inverse

No unions, big problem: Why Biden might leave Tesla behind

Inspiration4 gets ready for takeoff; Tesla gets left out; Elon Musk loves tea. Inspiration4 gets ready for takeoff; Tesla gets left out; Elon Musk loves tea. It’s the free edition of Musk Reads #264 — subscribe now to receive two more emails later this week!. Last week,. subscribers discovered how...
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

‘Tax the Rich’ Bill Angers Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Last week, Democrat house lawmakers put forward a bill that would give a $4,500 tax incentive to consumers buying electric vehicles assembled at US facilities with a union. The $4,500 incentive could give an advantage to unionized US automakers such as GM, Ford, and Chrysler. The bill also grants a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanoid Robot#Tesla Cars#Social Robot#Autopilot
CleanTechnica

Can You Work For Elon Musk? You Need These 4 Traits

Elon Musk’s companies, including Tesla, are rapidly growing. The “Technoking” of Tesla currently employs about 110,000 people across all his different companies around the globe. That said, he can be pretty tough to work for — he works hard and expects the same from his staff. So should we be...
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk's all-civilian SpaceX orbit set to launch tomorrow

Inspiration4, the first “all-civilian” crew spaceflight courtesy of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is set to launch tomorrow evening at 8:02 p.m. ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, beginning an approximately 357-mile-high, three-day orbit of Earth. The event has been hyped for months by Musk and his private space company’s PR, not to mention Netflix’s multi-episode docu-ganda series that premiered on September 6.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
torquenews.com

Tesla Battery Research: Latest Breakthrough

Tesla, along with the partners at the battery 500 consortium has been working on the latest research on batteries for electric cars, which has ultimately led to a battery that is capable of withstanding up to 600 charge cycles. The race to improve batteries for electric cars is still raging on. Research is advancing at a dizzying pace with the idea of being able to obtain batteries that offer longer periods of useful life.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta makes its way to Canada

Tesla has started rolling out its Full Self-Driving Beta software to drivers in Canada. Following the release of the “mind-blowing” FSD Beta version 10 release last weekend, Tesla is finally attempting to test its FSD software in countries outside the United States. New videos from a Tesla Model 3 owner...
TECHNOLOGY
Bolivar Commercial

Apple Cofounder Announces Space Junk Company

One more tech entrepreneur has plans to enter the private space exploration circuit, but in a somewhat different way from the initiatives we’ve seen so far with billionaires Jeff Bezos, with Blue Origin, Elon Musk, with SpaceX, and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic. Apple technology company co-founder Steve Wozniak is expected to give more details later this week on his Privateer Space company, which, it seems, will have the goal of dealing with space junk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inc.com

This Memo From Elon Musk Reveals Exactly What's Wrong With American Business

Suffering from parts shortages -- much like the construction industry -- Tesla had slower production numbers in Q2 this year. Frankly, there was little to be done about it. Computer chips, plastic components, and glass are all hard to come by, which meant cars were being built with missing components that had to be filled in later.
BUSINESS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

87K+
Followers
5K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy