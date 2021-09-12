CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Headed to the Semis! Women’s Tennis Puts Eight into Semifinals of MAC Individual Championships

By Stevens Athletic Communications
stevensducks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILKES-BARRE, Pa. (Sept. 11, 2021) – The Stevens Institute of Technology women's tennis team produced a solid showing in the first day of the Middle Atlantic Conference Individual Championships as eight of the 10 total competitors in the tournament advanced to the semifinal round Saturday at the Ralston Athletic Complex.

stevensducks.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2021 U.S. Open women's semifinal odds, predictions: Tennis expert reveals Raducanu vs. Sakkari picks

All eyes in the tennis world will be on Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows on Thursday evening. Both women's semifinal matches are scheduled to take place at the 2021 U.S. Open, and each brings significant intrigue. The finale of the night features a matchup between Emma Raducanu and Maria Sakkari that is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:15 pm ET. The winner earns a trip to the final to face either Aryna Sabalenka or Leylah Annie Fernandez for a grand slam title.
TENNIS
carthage.edu

Women’s Tennis Results at Warhawk Tennis Invitational

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The Carthage women's tennis team traveled to Whitewater, Wisconsin this morning to begin their season in the Warhawk Tennis Invitational hosted by UW-Whitewater. The Firebirds began the event with the singles draw bracket one, where Luana Da Silva would drop the first round match 6-1, 6-1 against...
KENOSHA, WI
montgomeryherald.com

Montgomery Central women's tennis continues to win

Monday, August 23, the Montgomery Central women’s tennis team played against Forest Hills High School, playing in both single matches and doubles. The Timberwolves hosted Forest Hills at the Biscoe Park and they came out of the gate strong. In their singles matches, Montgomery Central swept Forest Hills with all six Timberwolves beating their opponents. In order to win the match, each individual needs to win eight sets.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
dyc.edu

Women's Tennis Stays Hot, Defeats Alfred

ALFRED N.Y. - Head coach Sydney Rice and the D’Youville women’s tennis continued their winning ways Saturday afternoon, defeating Alfred University, 6-3, in non-conference play. D’Youville’s second win in as many days improves the Saints to 2-0 on the young season. In singles play, the Saints went 4-2, highlighted by...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desales University#Arcadia University#Alvernia University#Ducks#Mac Individual#Messiah University#Hood University#Fdu Florham#Wilkes University#Lebanon Valley College#York College#Stevensducks
chatsports.com

Women’s Tennis Begins Season With Drake Invite

Drake Bulldogs men's basketball, Missouri Valley Conference, NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, Drake Bulldogs, Drake University, EFL Championship. The reigning Missouri Valley Conference champion Drake University women's tennis team begins its 2021-22 season in the friendly confines of the Roger Knapp Tennis Center this weekend for the Drake Invite.
TENNIS
CharlotteObserver.com

The Latest: Rainy day at US Open ahead of women’s semifinals

The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. A pair of unseeded teenagers will take the stage in the U.S. Open women's semifinals: 18-year-old Emma Raducanu of Britain and 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada. The 73rd-ranked Fernandez takes on No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the first...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lynchburgsports.com

Women's tennis competes in Battle of the Blue Ridge

Sweet Briar, Va. -- University of Lynchburg women's tennis competed at Sweet Briar in the Battle of the Blue Ridge on Saturday and Sunday. Mimi Oliver and Emma Pinola highlighted the two-day tournament with a championship victory in the third doubles flight bracket, winning 8-0 in the first round and 8-1 in the championship.
SWEET BRIAR, VA
stevensducks.com

Malinowski Earns MAC Freedom Women’s Tennis Player of the Week Honors

ANNVILLE, Pa. (Sept. 7, 2021) – Stevens Institute of Technology women's tennis senior Agatha Malinowski was named the MAC Freedom Women's Tennis Player of the Week for her outstanding efforts Saturday in the Ducks' 7-2 win over Farmingdale State. Malinowski played at line one doubles and singles and earned a...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
hailstate.com

Women's Tennis Releases Fall Schedule

STARKVILLE - Coming off the program's ninth NCAA Championships appearance, Mississippi State's women's tennis team is ready to continue improving upon their success last year. MSU will have up to seven events to compete in this fall which includes two invitational tournaments, an International Tennis Federation W15 tournament, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American Championship, and the John Cade Invitational which will be hosted in its very own A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
kfgo.com

Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times in GMT):. Olympic champion and 11th seed Belinda Bencic began her fourth-round match against Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek on Louis Armstrong Stadium.
TENNIS
bwyellowjackets.com

Women’s Tennis Drops Season Opener to Franciscan

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University fell to non-conference opponent Franciscan University by a final score of 7-2 on the Belleview Courts. BW (0-1) trailed 3-0 after doubles play. The duo of senior All-OAC and Academic All OAC Ashtyn Morris (Salem) and sophomore All-OAC Gabriela Heideman (Doylestown/Wadsworth) came up just short at No.1 doubles with a score of 8-7 (7-4).
TENNIS
dyc.edu

Women's Tennis Falls at Le Moyne

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The D’Youville women’s tennis team returned to the court Saturday, falling to Le Moyne, 7-0, in a non-conference match at Nottingham High School. Saturday's loss drops the Saints to 2-1 on the season, ending their best regular-season start since 2010 when D'Youville opened the season with four consecutive wins on their way to an 8-1 regular season.
BUFFALO, NY
goutrgv.com

Fall Season Preview: Women's Tennis

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's tennis team is excited for the upcoming fall season and don't want to deviate from a process that showed them some success in the spring. "I think nothing has changed," UTRGV Head Coach West Nott said....
TENNIS
rpiathletics.com

Seven Reach Semifinals of Men's Tennis Invite

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. - Despite competing against only Division I competition in the season-opening Siena Invitational, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's tennis team enjoyed a strong first day of singles as seven student-athletes advanced to the semifinals and remain alive. The tournament, which also includes doubles, though those results were not available, concludes on Saturday at Central Park.
RENSSELAER, NY
Miami Herald

US Open Lookahead: Women’s semifinal matches Thursday night

The women's semifinals will feature a teenager in each match and nobody who has won a major title in either. Canadian Leylah Fernandez, 19, faces No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the first match under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Then it's Emma Raducanu, an 18-year-old qualifier from Britain, against No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece. Fernandez is trying to duplicate the feat of countrywoman Bianca Andreescu, who won the U.S. Open in 2019 when she was 19. Sabalenka is in her second straight major semifinal and trying to reach her first Grand Slam final. Sakkari also made her first Slam semifinal this year at the French Open. To go further she'll have to beat who hasn't dropped a set yet in Flushing Meadows. Raducanu is the first qualifier in the professional era to reach the U.S. Open semifinals. The day schedule includes the men's doubles semifinals at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
TENNIS
Bleacher Report

US Open Tennis 2021: TV Schedule and Women's Semifinal Predictions

The 2021 U.S. Open women's semifinals feature two seeded players making their second Grand Slam semifinal appearances and a pair of teenagers who have never been to this stage before. On Thursday night, experience will go head-to-head with youth in both of the semifinals. No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka faces...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stevensducks.com

DiDario Crosses 100 Career Saves, but No. 14 Women’s Soccer Falls at No. 9 TCNJ, 4-0

EWING, N.J. (September 5, 2021) – Senior Izzy DiDario made eight saves to become the seventh goalkeeper in program history to reach 100 career saves, but No. 14 Stevens Institute of Technology women's soccer was unable to overcome an early deficit in falling to No. 9 The College of New Jersey 4-0 Friday night in a non-conference fixture at Lions Stadium. The contest was played as a part of the 17th Annual Engineering Cup.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
rpiathletics.com

Women's Tennis Wins Five Flights in Invite

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's tennis team competed in the Union College Invitational, which had four singles flights and two doubles flights, and the Engineers captured five of the six championships in the two-day event that concluded on Sunday. Juniors Alex Mednikova and Rani Jones both...
RENSSELAER, NY
intermatwrestle.com

Women's Semi's Set At World Team Trials

Tonight's semifinals are set in the Women's division at Senior World Team Trials in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nearly all the top seeds held in the first session as 20 of the 24 semifinalists were seeded in the Top 5. Two #2 did fall however as Amy Fearnside (53kg) took out Dominique...
COMBAT SPORTS
stevensducks.com

Women's Volleyball Aces First Four Set Match of the Season

SWARTHMORE, Pa. (Sept. 10, 2021) – In the first four set match of the season for the Stevens women's volleyball team, the Ducks proverbially "aced" the task handed to them as they set a new season high with 15 service aces en route to a 3-1 victory over Swarthmore College Friday in the Garnet Quad Tournament.
SWARTHMORE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy