Headed to the Semis! Women’s Tennis Puts Eight into Semifinals of MAC Individual Championships

The women's semifinals will feature a teenager in each match and nobody who has won a major title in either. Canadian Leylah Fernandez, 19, faces No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the first match under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Then it's Emma Raducanu, an 18-year-old qualifier from Britain, against No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece. Fernandez is trying to duplicate the feat of countrywoman Bianca Andreescu, who won the U.S. Open in 2019 when she was 19. Sabalenka is in her second straight major semifinal and trying to reach her first Grand Slam final. Sakkari also made her first Slam semifinal this year at the French Open. To go further she'll have to beat who hasn't dropped a set yet in Flushing Meadows. Raducanu is the first qualifier in the professional era to reach the U.S. Open semifinals. The day schedule includes the men's doubles semifinals at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO