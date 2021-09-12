Larry McBee, Oct. 8, 1937 — Sept. 2, 2021

Larry McBee, 83, of Harrisburg, passed away on September 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his wife, daughter, granddaughter, and grandson. He was born in Kansas City, MO, on October 8, 1937, to Luther and Hazel (Lane) McBee. Larry was one of 10 children. He grew up on a farm in Braymer, Missouri, and lived in Raytown, Missouri as a young man. He served in the Navy with a Naval Aviation Squadron. He was proud of his service to our Country and told many stories about his time in the Navy. One of his favorite places was Chesapeake Bay, Maryland, where he spent much time on the water with his friends—solidifying a love for the ocean that lasted until the end.