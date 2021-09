Rain is out after that cold front swept through. Now expect beautiful skies and crisp temperatures as we round out the work-week. We break down the forecast below. Today is beautiful with sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s for the mountains and 70s in the Upstate. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Possibly reaching gusts as high as 20 mph in Western North Carolina.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO