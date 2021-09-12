CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laramie, WY

Patriotism is more powerful than politics

By Greg Johnson
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 4 days ago

As the Laramie Fire Department put on a somber, respectful and emotional commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks Saturday, we wondered why we go to such lengths to remember something so horrible. It’s certainly easier to bury and ignore the unpleasant than to go...

www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

George W. Bush condemns 'violent extremists,' Trump pushes back

Exactly 20 years after the Sept. 11 attack, George W. Bush delivered remarks in Pennsylvania, from the field where Flight 93 crashed. The former president's speech was poignant, and in many ways, important. "[W]e have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders,...
POTUS
Washington Post

Memo to Democrats: Lean into ‘soaking the rich’

As much of a disaster as 2020 was, newly released census data show something extraordinary: Despite all the job and income losses associated with the pandemic, poverty actually fell from 2019 to 2020. It happened because of multiple rounds of aid — stimulus payments, enhanced unemployment insurance, and more —...
U.S. POLITICS
Hammond Daily Star

$28 trillion and counting

The issue of America’s public debt – about $28 trillion and rising – has faded away in recent weeks, overwhelmed first by the messy withdrawal from Afghanistan and then more recently by the mess Hurricane Ida left behind. But the debt soon will start getting more attention. President Biden is...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Government
Laramie, WY
Society
Local
Wyoming Society
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Laramie, WY
theintelligencer.com

Commentary: Michael Reagan - While America mourns, the Taliban celebrate

As the country sadly marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on Saturday, I was thinking about where America was 20 years ago and where it’s headed. In the weeks and months following the deaths of nearly 3,000 Americans at the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Americans were united in a way it’s hard to imagine today.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F. Kennedy
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
signalscv.com

Joshua Heath | How We Can Honor Greatest Generation

Think for a moment, about the life arc of the Greatest Generation. While still merely boys, they marched across Europe and vanquished Nazi Germany, preserving modern civilization in the process. Afterward, those young men returned home and achieved the normal tasks associated with coming of age: starting careers and families,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mediaite.com

‘Unelect These Bastards!’ Former RNC Chair Michael Steele Goes Off on Republicans Standing by Trump’s Election Lie

Michael Steele, a former RNC chairman who has since become a vociferous critic of the Trump-era GOP, went off on the Republicans still standing by the big lie. Nicolle Wallace spoke with Steele about concerns of the upcoming “Justice for J6 rally,” describing it as a rally “for people who used flagpoles to maim and mutilate the bodies of the Capitol Police officers who protect them.”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Gop
Mount Olive Tribune

DAR to observe Constitution Week

WASHINGTON – The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honor of this foundational document of national governance. “There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our...
POLITICS
Clarion News

Clarion DAR celebrates national Constitution Week

CLARION The Clarion County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution believe two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that is still in use today.
CLARION, PA
wrul.com

Wabash Chapter DAR Prepares to Celebrate Constitution Week

Constitution Week is the commemoration of America’s most important document. It is celebrated annually during the week of September 17-23. This year marks the 233rd anniversary of the drafting of the constitution. The United States Constitution stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy