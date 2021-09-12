CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Club News: Delta Kappa Gamma

Hutchinson News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a society of women educators, met September 1, 2021, at Yaggy for a tour of the two historic, side-by-side white clapboard homes that have been renovated to create a delightful venue for weddings, family reunions, and corporate retreats. Tour guide, Sondra Borth, shared the history of the homes. The south home is a manufactured Sears and Roebuck home that was shipped in by rail in 1892. It has 6 bedrooms and 4 ½ baths. The north home, built in 1905 in a similar style, includes 5 bedrooms and 5 ½ baths. Both homes have been imaginatively furnished for a vintage feel, yet are beautifully renovated with modern amenities including open kitchen/dining areas and ensuite bathrooms that are the best in modern design and furnishings. In addition, both homes have two stories of porches that look out on the beautiful grounds that can be used as an outdoor event space. (www.yaggy.com)

