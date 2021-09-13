Andersontown Powwow celebrates city’s heritage

ANDERSON — When she moved to Terre Haute from St. Louis a few years ago, Stephanie Ellis was on the lookout for hands-on opportunities for her children to learn about Native American culture.

With Cherokee ancestry on her father’s side, Ellis was eager to give her homeschooled children an outlet to discover more about their heritage. The annual Andersontown Powwow and Indian Market — which returned to Athletic Park over the weekend after a one-year, pandemic-induced hiatus — proved to be an ideal fit.

“When I found out they were having powwows up here, I got really excited, but then COVID hit,” she said. “When we found out about this one, I jumped on it. We’ve been prepping, learning on YouTube about different things. It’s been fun.”

Ellis watched as her son, T.J., and daughter, Makayla, tried their hands at throwing atl-atl spears. The long, javelinlike objects, are considered forerunners of conventional bows and arrows, according to Kelley Morgan, a naturalist at Mounds State Park.

Those who took up the atl-atls, mostly children, quickly learned that getting distance on their throws was more a matter of technique than strength.

“It’s fairly simple, but there’s a lot of physics involved,” Morgan said. “We spend a lot of time letting people try it and letting people get a little competitive and enjoy learning more about it. It’s usually not long before they see that this is a skil. If they spend a little bit more time on, it’s just like the bow and arrow, just like other hunting tools — it’s something that can easily be used.”

The opportunity to teach others and share his experiences as a member of the Florida Muskogee (Creek) tribe is what drew Jim Sawgrass to the Powwow from Daytona Beach, Florida.

As the sounds of international recording artist Douglas Bluefeather’s Native American flute drifted across the grounds, Sawgrass, dressed in hybrid post-European regalia, cooked chicken, fish and vegetables over a small campfire as he waited to give a talk about the instruments and weapons assembled at his camp.

According to Sawgrass, the Muskogee, like many other tribes, were agrarian, depending on skills in hunting, fishing and farming to survive. “Learning to live off … what nature gives us — hunting the old ways, fishing the old ways — these cultural things that people shared back then are being lost,” he said. “People don’t know about it anymore. The important thing about learning our history is ... it teaches us how people lived, but it also teaches us not to repeat mistakes that we’ve made in the past.”

Morgan said she was encouraged to see many of the vendors and performers chatting with families and sharing stories.

“A lot of times, the younger children have lost the understanding that these people are still around,” she said. “When we learn about history, we’re learning about the past, so this is very important to show that we still have people here and thriving and being artisans and having regular jobs and enjoying their culture.”

The Powwow, which included dance, music, storytelling, crafts and Indian market shopping, concluded Sunday.