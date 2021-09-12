ACROSS THE BAYOU: I’d rather stay at home and make gumbo

I wrote this for my writing class about two years ago. The only reason I went to the LSU game in the first place was to see Jacques and the band. As we were getting ready to leave Doctor said, “Let’s take your Jeep,” which had four low tires, an empty tank, and an expired inspection sticker he didn’t notice. So we drove to Patin’s where they pretty much performed yearly maintenance while Doctor talked on the phone and I read mechanic magazines and killed flies.