Life is Strange: True Colors is the latest game to be review-bombed on Steam

With so much competition out there in the world of games, those first few attention-grabbing screenshots have maybe never been so important. Without wanting to sound cynical, Chinese developer Pixpil sure knew what they were doing in that regard - the first time I saw Eastward back in 2019 it immediately seared itself into my brain. A giant house, seemingly completely built out of driftwood, framed by nothing but the purest cerulean sky. There is so much detail to this one house - the discolouration of the wood, its crooked windows, boards sticking out left and right. Of course good visuals don't make a good game, and yet this attention to detail tells me so much about Eastward.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO