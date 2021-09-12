CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life is Strange: True Colors is the latest game to be review-bombed on Steam

By News
Eurogamer.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese players unhappy with the inclusion of the Tibetan flag in Life is Strange: True Colors have begun review-bombing the game on Steam. As spotted by PC Gamer, the latest release of the fan-favourite series - despite sitting on an overall aggregated score of "Very Positive" reviews - has recently been hammered by negative reviews almost exclusively written in Chinese because of the title's in-game Treasures of Tibet store, which flies the Tibetan flag.

