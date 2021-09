Usually, when it comes to bright lights in the night sky, all we hear about from photographers is “Aurora Borealis!”, also known as the Northern Lights. But there are also the Southern Lights, which goes by the name Aurora Australis. They’re much less photographed because most photographers live in the northern hemisphere and they’re generally much easier to see. But from the ISS, there are great views of both.

