Instagram Is Loving Andrew Zimmern's Fun Selfie With Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart leaves us green with envy. When it comes to entertaining, cooking, and pretty much everything else, Stewart can do anything. And if you have been paying attention to her social media account this past year, then you know the 80-year-old looks several decades younger than those digits. She is pretty ah-mazing! Just check out the cookbook author's pool selfie. Even the likes of Reese Witherspoon could not help but call Stewart a "stunner." And Chelsea Handler also took to Instagram to post a copycat picture of herself in her own pool with the caption, "I'm here to take @marthastewart48's swimming lesson. If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in." Same.

