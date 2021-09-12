CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Big Ten power rankings after Week 2: A new team at the top

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJbet_0btfD0MG00

In many ways, it was a normal week for the Big Ten, but also a crazy one.

Ohio State displayed its weaknesses for the nation to see in an upset loss to Oregon. Michigan ran again, again, again and again over the formerly ranked Washington Huskies. Nebraska showed more than a pulse against a good MAC team. And Iowa won its second-straight ranked contest in a row.

With that in mind, is the Big Ten what many thought it was at the season’s outset?

We’re only two weeks into the season (three for some) and we have a few answers with plenty more to be answered in Week 3. Here’s the complexion of the conference with Week 2 in the books.

List

14

Illinois Fighting Illini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TI4nm_0btfD0MG00
Sept. 11, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia; Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Anthony Johnson (3) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Pvs Rnk Chg

12 -2

After a surprise win in Week 0 against Nebraska, Illinois has done nothing but disappoint. On Saturday, it got blown out of the water to a probably OK Virginia team that will not likely have much to brag about by the season’s end.

Like our preseason rankings, the Fighting Illini have little fight and live at the bottom of the Big Ten until something drastic changes.

13

Northwestern Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17vbDl_0btfD0MG00
Sept. 11, 2021; Evanston, Illinois; Northwestern Wildcats players celebrate their win against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ryan Field. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Pvs Rnk Chg

13 –

Northwestern followed its embarrassing loss to Michigan State in Week 1 with an OK win over an Football Championship Subdivision team in Indiana State. Not much to say other than it’s safe to say this team has a lot of work to do.

12

Nebraska Cornhuskers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzWTj_0btfD0MG00
Nebraska’s Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Buffalo’s James Patterson (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

Pvs Rnk Chg

14

Perhaps Nebraska isn’t as bad as it looked in Week 0, but it certainly is confounding. It upended the likely best team in the MAC in Buffalo on the efforts of an inspired performance by Adrian Martinez, who led the Huskers in both passing and rushing.

Will the Cornhuskers give Oklahoma a challenge next week? That will tell us pretty much everything we need to know about the team’s trajectory this season.

11

Minnesota Golden Gophers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ddgxm_0btfD0MG00
Tyler Nubin (27) of the Minnesota Golden Gophers runs with the ball after intercepting a pass by Brett Gabbert of the Miami (Oh) Redhawks in the fourth quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium on Sept. 11, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Gophers defeated the Redhawks 31-26. David Berding/Getty Images

Pvs Rnk Chg

8 -3

Minnesota followed its inspired performance against Ohio State in Week 1 with a lackluster showing against a MAC team, Miami (OH). Treyson Potts was the star of the show replacing Mo Ibrahim’s production with 178 yards and 2 TDs but a one-possession game with Miami doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

10

Purdue Boilermakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZWR3_0btfD0MG00
Sept. 11, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer (13) throws a pass against the Connecticut Huskies in the first half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Pvs Rnk Chg

9 -1

Purdue moving down has nothing to do with its resounding performance against UConn and more to do with some of the teams that were below it moving up. The Boilermakers took advantage of a UConn team in complete and utter disarray, which is precisely what it was supposed to do. We’ll see where they go from here.

9

Indiana Hoosiers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWRjh_0btfD0MG00
Sept. 11, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana; Indiana Hoosiers players stop for a picture after defeating the Idaho Vandals at Memorial Stadium. Indiana won 56-14. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Pvs Rnk Chg

11

Indiana got back in the good graces of the win column by taking down FCS Idaho in convincing fashion. Michael Penix Jr. wasn’t asked to do much and we saw Stephen Carr have a 118-yard game, so things are trending in the right direction. Still, the Hoosiers have a lot to prove if they’re going to live up to the expectations many had for them this season.

It’s still enough for them to move up two spots.

8

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33W77l_0btfD0MG00
Adrian Cole (10) of the Syracuse Orange tackles Aron Cruickshank (2) of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the third quarter at the Carrier Dome on Sept. 11, 2021 in Syracuse, New York. Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Pvs Rnk Chg

10

Rutgers had a nice little test in a probably not great Syracuse team on the road. Still, the Orange were 1-0 heading into the game and this was the type of nonconference game the Scarlet Knights used to be embarrassed in. However, this is a different Rutgers and we’re buying in.

Despite RU getting outgained in all facets, the defense continues to be opportunistic, helping the Scarlet Knights find victory when it seems implausible. It’ll be interesting to see what happens from here, but somehow Rutgers keeps finding ways to win?

7

Maryland Terrapins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v8tbR_0btfD0MG00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Pvs Rnk Chg

7 –

Maryland destroyed Howard, 62-0. Taulia Tagovailoa and Dontay Demus Jr. continued to impress and the defense got the shutout. Still, it’s an FCS team, and an 0-2 one at that. We have very few answers to how good the Terps may or may not be.

6

Wisconsin Badgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VF0Ie_0btfD0MG00
Eastern Michigan’s Freddie McGee III breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin’s Danny Davis III during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. AP Photo/Morry Gash

Pvs Rnk Chg

6 –

Another game in which a MAC team was overmatched. This time it was Eastern Michigan, which has improved over the years but hasn’t necessarily been a mainstay in the middling conference.

Wisconsin certainly looked better in Week 2, but it would have been more surprising if it hadn’t. Its Week 4 contest against Notre Dame should tell us a bit more about what the Badgers are capable of.

5

Michigan State Spartans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6h6I_0btfD0MG00
Michigan State’s Anthony Russo looks to throw against Youngstown State during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Spartan Stadium. Lansing State Journal

Pvs Rnk Chg

5 –

Michigan State followed its impressive outing at Northwestern with another one in the home opener. The problem? It came against an FCS school, Youngstown State. If the Spartans showed any amount of struggle, it would signify potential issues with the team. However, they passed the test they had in front of them and continue in the same spot as a week ago.

Miami (FL) looms next week, but the Hurricanes look very beatable at 1-1.

4

Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Kfx0_0btfD0MG00
Blake Corum (2) of the Michigan Wolverines scores a second half touchdown past Cameron Williams #6 of the Washington Huskies at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 11, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 31-10. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Pvs Rnk Chg

4 –

Had Washington not lost to FCS-level Montana, Michigan would have a ranked win under its belt. But such is not the case. Had Michigan also passed the ball more than a handful of yards in its Week 2 contest, it could have also moved up.

Don’t get this wrong: What Michigan did was beyond impressive. For the second-straight week, the Wolverines ran for over 300 yards, and they did so against the Huskies with impunity. Washington looked overmatched from the very beginning, but Michigan’s strategy of not going with the killer instinct and putting it away sooner means we still have questions about what this team is.

It’ll be a few weeks before it gets a full-on, true test when it heads to Madison to take on Wisconsin in Week 5. We’ll see how much the maize and blue show us in the meantime with games against NIU and Rutgers.

3

Penn State Nittany Lions

Pvs Rnk Chg

2 -1

Penn State still has the most impressive in-conference win having taken down what’s likely a very good Wisconsin team. And it manhandled Ball State, as one would expect, in Week 2. But there’s still no way of telling exactly how good the Nittany Lions are or aren’t.

The good news? We’ll know later this week when Penn State hosts red-hot Auburn for a prime-time tilt at Beaver Stadium. Another ranked win would certainly bolster PSU’s resume in short order.

2

Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PifqQ_0btfD0MG00
The Oregon Ducks mascot stand behind the end zone during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Ducks won 35-28.

Pvs Rnk Chg

1 -1

Columbus: we have a problem.

Ohio State’s defense is a shell of what it has been the past two seasons, and while we saw glimpses of trouble against Minnesota, it came full-tilt on Saturday in the loss to the supposedly overmatched Oregon Ducks. Though quarterback C.J. Stroud grew up a lot over the course of one game, the Buckeyes were in a position to tie when he threw a costly interception. OSU was unable to run the ball in Week 2 as it had in Week 1.

Listen, Ohio State is still the most talented team in the Big Ten by perhaps a wide margin. But it has some issues to resolve. Its College Football Playoff hopes haven’t been dashed yet, but it looks weirdly mortal for the first time in a long while. Thus, for now, at least, it drops to the No. 2 spot.

1

Iowa Hawkeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JdGrs_0btfD0MG00
Iowa senior punt return specialist Charlie Jones runs the ball upfield after taking a punt in the first quarter against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Pvs Rnk Chg

3

This was not an easy decision to supplant Ohio State, a team that is likely still the class of the Big Ten and very well could go undefeated for the rest of the season. However, with a mixture of the troubles facing the Buckeyes on several levels and the fact Iowa has had two straight tests against ranked opponents and passed means that the Hawkeyes, at least for the moment, deserve the top spot.

Sure, Indiana and Iowa State may have been overrated. But since we have preseason rankings, the fact that Iowa took down both, a year after finishing 2020 as perhaps the hottest team in the conference not named Ohio State means it deserves the top spot — for now.

Comments / 8

