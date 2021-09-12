CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Browns Odell Beckham Jr. to play Week 1; Tretter, Clowney too

The Cleveland Browns 2021 season kicks off at 4:25 PM today in Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 Browns season returned hope to a franchise that had been lacking in it for a long time. Last year wasn’t perfect including losing to the Chiefs in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs and losing Odell Beckham Jr. to injury in the middle of the season.

The team is hoping to right both of those wrongs in Week 1. While revenge in a regular-season game can’t make up for the playoff loss, Cleveland gets an immediate chance at the foes that vanquished them last year.

According to Ian Rapoport, Beckham will also be on the field for the game:

While many assumed this, Adam Schefter and Brad Stainbrook have both noted that the team is being cautious with Beckham’s return. The electric receiver has been pushing the team to get to play, believing he is ready and the caution is not warranted.

With Rapoport also noting that Clowney and Tretter should be playing, Cleveland will be close to full strength for the game. Will it be enough against the defending AFC champions? We find out later this afternoon.

The Spun

Browns Make Official Decision On WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. attempted to give it a go for the Cleveland Browns and play in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was ultimately scratched. But will he be playing this week?. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave the final word on...
NFL
chatsports.com

Browns vs. Chiefs: Prediction, Analysis, Final Score | NFL Week 1 Preview + Odell Beckham Jr. Return

Browns vs. Chiefs NFL Week 1 Prediction, analysis, breakdown & a final score prediction by Cleveland Browns Report host Matthew Peterson. Plenty of Browns news and rumors floating around this game with the highly anticipated start to the 2021 NFL regular season. The Browns are fueled by Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and many more in one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. Will the Browns snap their streak of rough Week 1 starts and pick up a revenge win against the Kansas City Chiefs? Browns news today focuses on the return of several key Browns players who suffered injuries last season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

