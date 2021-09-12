Bcgeu Collective Agreement Clbc

The agreement focuses on improving services to people and ensuring fair and affordable remuneration. The BCGEU represents approximately 560 individuals who help provide support and services to eligible adults with developmental disabilities and their families. Nearly 600 members of union B.C. Government and Service Employees`, who work for the province crown agency, which provides support and services to adults with developmental disabilities, voted in favour of a new collective agreement. “With the increase in demand for CLBC`s services, the demands of our members who support front-line customers have also increased,” said Stephanie Smith, President of BCGEU. “I am pleased that we have found common ground with the employer and reached an agreement that balances clients` need for access to care with our members` need for a fair workload and compensation.” One of the key themes for the union was the need for a so-called “understandable” collective agreement. According to the union, the previous agreement was an unsized merger of three agreements created in 2005, when CLBC`s work was removed from direct government. The three-year collective agreement includes a two per cent annual wage increase for the duration of the contract and a one-time payment related to savings related to the province`s elimination of PSM premiums. Some 230,000 public sector employees are now covered by provisional agreements or ratified under the mandate. Community Living BC and staff of the BC Government and Service Employees` Union (BCGEU) have ratified a new agreement as part of Government B.C`s sustainable services bargaining mandate. As a result, the last contract contained repetitive items and outdated terminology that made it difficult for workers to use them, Fox-McGuire said.