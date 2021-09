Make it your singular and highest priority goal to survive. Do what you need to do in order to achieve this. For me, it meant going on medical leave from my practice. As a physician who owned a small private practice, this was a huge leap. My monthly overhead was way more money than I could afford, including funding the paychecks for my loyal and long-term employees that I did not want to lose should I survive. But I knew that I could not work and take care of myself at the same time. I took the leap, announced my medical leave and what happened was that colleagues offered to come in and cover my practice during the year. I would have never expected it, going on medical leave was a huge risk but one I needed to take to focus on my wellness and survive the chemo and surgeries that I faced.

