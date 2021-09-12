New York Jets Flight Connections 9/12/21

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers (9/12/21) A battle between two of the youngest teams in the NFL will be an interesting one as it is also a revenge game for Panthers’ QB Sam Darnold and Panthers’ WR Robby Anderson. You read that right, Darnold and Anderson are former Jets and will look to conquer their demons from New York as they take on the new regime, led by head coach Robert Saleh and QB Zach Wilson. These teams are very similar as they are both young and have not had much success in the NFL yet, and it will be a fun matchup that the rest of the NFL should keep their eyes on.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO