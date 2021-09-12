CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets Flight Connections 9/12/21

By MacGregor Wells
Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Gang Green Nation! It’s finally here. The long Jets offseason is over, and we’re finally going to see real Jets football. With an all new coaching staff, all new schemes on offense and on defense, a promising rookie quarterback, and a huge youth movement all around the roster, Jets fans have plenty to look forward to this year. No doubt there will be rough sailing at times. It won’t always be pretty. But I can’t remember when I’ve been this optimistic about the long term direction of the team. It all starts today, on the road, facing a Carolina Panthers team featuring last year’s Jets quarterback. Let’s do this.

