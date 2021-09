This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Eugene P. Ramirez, Anthony M. Sain and Tori Bakken of Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester have stepped in to represent the County of Riverside, District Attorney Paul E. Zellerbach and other defendants in a pending lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution and violations of due process. The case was filed July 29 in California Central District Court by Singleton Schreiber McKenzie & Scott and Colom and Brant on behalf of Roger Wayne Parker, who contends that the county withheld exonerating evidence and knowingly prosecuted him for a murder that he did not commit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sheri Pym, is 5:21-cv-01280, Roger Wayne Parker v. County of Riverside et al.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO