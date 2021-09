SACRAMENTO — AB 122, Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath’s bill to make our streets safer for all road users passed the Assembly on a 50 – 17 bipartisan vote, after passing the Senate earlier this week on a 31 – 5 bipartisan vote. Specifically, this law would allow cyclists to treat a stop sign as a yield sign, when safe to do so. This policy has been successfully implemented in nine other states and has proven to reduce collisions, while improving cyclists’ mobility everywhere it was enacted. AB 122 is a six-year pilot, with a detailed report to the legislature after the six years.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO