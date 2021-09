When she talks about the sculptures of the women who make up the new Estes Park Women’s Monument, artist Jane DeDecker’s eyes light up. “I’m so excited to see them,” she said after the statues returned from the foundry. “I get to revisit each of their stories. I read them every day. I can’t wait to introduce them to everyone in Estes Park and to every visitor who comes through. I think it’s going to five them a really beautiful sense of what Estes Park is about.”

