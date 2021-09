ALLEN PARK -- Jared Goff finds himself in a familiar spot despite his new surroundings, heading into a regular-season game, preparing for the San Francisco 49ers. Goff, 26, spent the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, drawing eight starts against the 49ers during that time. His teams went 3-5 in those games. Goff completed 144 of 241 attempts for a 59.75% completion rate with 14 touchdowns to six interceptions. He was sacked 11 times, fumbling the ball five times and losing two. Some of the pieces in San Francisco have changed, notably with DeMeco Ryans as defensive coordinator, but Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Dee Ford and Arik Armstead, among others, remain.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO