AIPT Comics podcast episode 139: Ben Percy on ‘Wereworld’, horror influences, and pretty sentences

By David Brooke, Nathan Simmons
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Join the weekly AIPT Comics podcast for a recap of the week in comics, reviews, and interviews too! This week, Ben Percy joins the show to discuss Wereworld, a new novella out September 14th with illustrations by Francesco Francavilla. Call it an early preview of the Halloween season, we discuss what makes horror great, if Percy has any ideas for other monsters, and even touch on Wolverine.

Jeff Lemire
Marc Guggenheim
Zac Thompson
