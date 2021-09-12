AIPT Comics podcast episode 139: Ben Percy on ‘Wereworld’, horror influences, and pretty sentences
Join the weekly AIPT Comics podcast for a recap of the week in comics, reviews, and interviews too! This week, Ben Percy joins the show to discuss Wereworld, a new novella out September 14th with illustrations by Francesco Francavilla. Call it an early preview of the Halloween season, we discuss what makes horror great, if Percy has any ideas for other monsters, and even touch on Wolverine.aiptcomics.com
