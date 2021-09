The city of Carrollton will host a fall family campout on Oct. 2 at the R.E. Good Soccer Complex. Residents can segin setting up camp at 3 p.m. then participate in an evening of games and a bonfire. Dinner will be provided as guests watch a screening of Sonic the Hedgehog. Campsites must be clear by 9:30 a.m. the next day. Breakfast will be provided as everyone breaks camp. Campers will need to bring their own camping equipment.