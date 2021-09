Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel wrapped up his media availabilities for the week by meeting with the media after the Vols concluded practice on Thursday morning. After suffering his first loss as the coach of the Vols, Heupel leads Tennessee in another non-conference home game against Football Championship Subdivision opponent Tennessee Tech on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (Noon, ESPN+/SEC Network+). Heupel spoke to reporters for nearly 12 minutes on Thursday morning, when he was asked about his team's preparation this week, the Tennessee's play on special teams and the early-season progress of wide receivers Jimmy Calloway and Velus Jones Jr., his veteran tight ends and left tackle Darnell Wright.

