CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

I tried cold brew from 4 coffee chains, and there's only one I wouldn't buy again

By Erin Ajello
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZGRy_0btfAMaM00
I tried a small cold brew from four different coffee chains.

Erin Ajello

  • Cold brew has become a popular coffee order, and many iconic chains sell their own takes.
  • I ordered a small cup from four different coffee chains and would only never buy Starbucks' again.
  • Although I enjoyed the cold brew from Tim Hortons and Dunkin', Gloria Jean's option was my favorite.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .
Tim Hortons offered a surprisingly generous serving size.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aCW7A_0btfAMaM00
Tim Hortons' cold brew wasn't too bitter.

Erin Ajello

This cold brew had a standard amount of ice and was dark without a bite.

There wasn't a standout flavor, but this coffee wasn't too bitter or sweet, which made it easy to drink .

Although this wasn't my favorite, it was the cheapest — $2.49 for a generous amount of cold brew is a great deal.

I couldn't finish Starbucks' cold brew.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQhvq_0btfAMaM00
This cold brew was too bitter.

Erin Ajello

Starbucks' cold brew was extremely bitter and lacked any other flavor to make it drinkable.

The coffee was served with the same amount of ice as most of the others and cost $3.45, nearly a full dollar more than the one from Tim Hortons, despite being smaller.

I couldn't stomach the bitter flavor or dry aftertaste enough to finish this coffee, so I wouldn't order it again.

Dunkin' also served a decent amount for a small.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hom72_0btfAMaM00
Dunkin' Donuts' cold brew was the most expensive.

Erin Ajello

This drink had the most ice and the lightest color. At $3.65, it was also the most expensive coffee I tried.

With the most noticeable flavor , Dunkin's cold brew is described to taste like chocolate, but I detected more notes of hazelnut.

The drink wasn't too sweet, but it didn't taste as strong or rich as I expected.

Gloria Jean's cold brew was sweet and smooth.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJbd8_0btfAMaM00
Gloria Jean's cold brew was delicious.

Erin Ajello

This coffee was rich while also being a bit sweet, making it very easy to drink.

The $2.99 small serving was a perfect size, with about the same amount of ice as most of the others.

There wasn't any kind of negative aftertaste or bitter flavor, so it was a perfectly strong, yet enjoyable cold brew.

Gloria Jean's cold brew was my favorite, but I would buy Tim Hortons' and Dunkin's again.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6PjO_0btfAMaM00
Each cold brew costs under $4.

Erin Ajello

Every cold brew I tried was simple to order and cost less than $4, making the drink an easy and cheap morning pick-me-up.

I would not buy Starbucks' cold brew again, even though it was the most convenient to order since I used the app and the drink was ready when I walked in. It may be a good option for someone who needs something quick and doesn't mind bitter flavors, though.

And although I loved Gloria Jean's cold brew the most, I may opt for Tim Hortons' or Dunkin's when I want something a bit less rich.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Just Opened Up Inside Walmart

You might have noticed that Walmart looks—and perhaps even smells—different as of late. Well, that's because some of America's largest fast-food chains have been taking over former McDonald's storefronts inside of the grocery store chain. Indeed, Big Macs have been replaced with Domino's pizzas, Taco Bell tacos, and even a...
ROCHESTER, NY
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

Wendy's Is Getting Rid of This Next Month

Fast food companies have had to make plenty of changes over the course of the last year and a half, from implementing COVID safety measures to dealing with supply shortages to figuring out how to draw in customers again. Sometimes that involves taking some risks, even if it means abandoning old favorites. That certainly goes for the major change coming to Wendy's, which is affecting one of the restaurant's most popular menu items. Read on to find out what this fast food chain is planning to get rid of in just a few weeks.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Best Burger Chain According To Nearly 28% Of People

Once upon a time, it only "seemed" as if burger chains were taking over American popular restaurant culture. Sure, McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and White Castle were popping up increasingly often and everywhere you looked — in malls, at highway rest stops, basically anywhere that American humans tended to congregate. Back then, the big rivalry was primarily between McDonald's and Burger King, with the latter's fans claiming the "have it your way" flame-broiled burgers could beat standardized and grill-fried every single time. Today, however, the question of "which is better, McDonald's or Burger King" has been made largely irrelevant by way of burger chain newcomers boasting better burgers and fresher ingredients (e.g., Five Guys and Shake Shack) and burger chain old-timers, such as In-N-Out, leaking their intriguing secret menu items, the siren song of which many of us cannot seem to resist.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Jean
Mashed

The Best Appetizer At Applebee's, According To 34% Of People

Oh, Applebee's. A home-away-from-home for so many of us. From your wide-ranging menu of everything from seafood to steak to burgers to extra sweet and fruity cocktails, we know we're not alone in loving your convenience and variety of options. Many a date night or family outing have found themselves at an Applebee's, though the chain restaurant's menu hasn't escaped its fair share of internet critique (no one is ever really safe, it's par for the course).
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
mashed.com

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Burger King

Your average Burger King location is generally not a place for deep thought and profound philosophy. By design, it's more of a designated zone for eager anticipation and consumption of delicious, greasy calories, and as anyone who's gotten stuck in a line behind that one person who inexplicably takes five minutes to work out what he wants to eat can tell, this can pose a problem if the customer hasn't done their homework.
RESTAURANTS
94.5 KATS

The New Thing on the Taco Bell Menu is Unique to Say the Least

I was at Taco Bell over the weekend and noticed they released their take on the chicken sandwich. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is now available and knew I had to try one. The chicken sandwich is nothing new to most restaurants. Many fast food places have had that option for years. It wasn't until recently when there was kind of an Internet war between several including Popeyes and Chic-fil-A on who had the better sandwich that more and more started focusing on their own version. There was even a time when Popeye's restaurants couldn't keep up with demand.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Brew#Serving Size#Cup Of Coffee#Food Drink
Mashed

Walmart's New Venture Means You'll Never Have To Agree On Takeout Again

When you're hungry and looking for a quick bite to satiate the craving, fast food options can be tempting. However, if you're with a group of people, trying to agree on the same spot to order from can be trickier than going home and cooking a meal yourself. Although food courts have always boasted a variety of options, they require a large space to provide each restaurant with its own kitchen. While this is feasible in a shopping mall, it's less ideal within a single department store.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mental_Floss

Want Fresher Food at McDonald’s? Try Asking for a Receipt

It's hard to spend a lot of money at McDonald's, so you may not think to ask for a receipt when placing an order there. But even if you only paid a few dollars for your Big Mac and apple pie, you should still ask for proof of your purchase—if only to throw the slip in the trash a few seconds later. As Reader's Digest reports, simply asking for a receipt can improve the quality of your fast food meal.
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Burgers You Can Get at a Fast Food Restaurant

Americans are said to consume an estimated 50 billion hamburgers a year — roughly an astonishing 156 per person. The average American is said to eat about three a week — but for every burger-free vegan, there is presumably at least one carnivore who eats a burger every day. (Beware of these 30 popular fast […]
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
My Fox 8

Sink your teeth into some special deals for National Burger Day!

(WGHP) — You may want to pull out your stretchy pants, because there’s only one way to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day. National Cheeseburger Day is coming up on Sept. 18, and some of the most popular burger joints are having deals to celebrate. FOX8 with the help of Offers.com put...
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Chocolaty Peanut Butter Coffees

The International Delight Reese’s Iced Coffee is being launched by the brand to provide consumers with an alternative way to enjoy the flavor of the namesake peanut butter and chocolate cups. The drink helps to put a sweet twist on the brand's iced coffee and incorporates the premium flavor of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

International Delight Just Made Your Favorite Candy An Iced Coffee Flavor

Whether you regularly add extras to your coffee or not, chances are you'll want to hear about the recent partnership between International Delight and The Hershey Company. According to its website, for over 40 years, International Delight has been perfecting the craft of dairy-free coffee creamers in an assortment of flavors. In the past decade, the company has also expanded to produce iced coffee among the lineup of products.
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

Cold Brew vs Iced Coffee — What’s the Difference?

Table of Contents The Basic Difference The Case for Cold Brew The Case for Iced Coffee How To Make Cold Brew How To Make Iced Coffee Ordering a coffee used to be a simple thing — “coffee” was a drink, not a category. Of course, more choice is a good thing, but it can be confusing when you’re at the cafe’s counter scanning the menu and there’s a line forming behind you. Take iced coffee and cold brew, which at a glance might seem like the same thing. But if you’ve set foot in a Starbucks in the past five or so years, you’ll notice that...
FOOD & DRINKS
Teen Vogue

6 Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers, According to a Coffee Enthusiast

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I am the “coffee enthusiast” the headlines refers to. I drink this stuff daily. For a while now, I have been on the hunt for the best cold brew coffee makers in the market. Do not get me wrong, a hot cup of coffee is great and a latte makes me feel cozy, but I am the president, VP, and secretary of the “Enjoy-Cold-Brew-Year-Round" club.
FOOD & DRINKS
GeekyGadgets

Portable cold brew coffee maker drips a cup in just 2 hours

If you enjoy making cold brew coffee you may be interested in the driver a cold brew coffee maker which has launched via Kickstarter and has already raised more than enough funding in pledges to make the jump from concept to production with still eight days remaining. Thanks to over 550 backers the Driver cold brew coffee maker offers a fast way to make the perfect cold drip coffee in just two hours.
FOOD & DRINKS
Insider

Insider

132K+
Followers
13K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy