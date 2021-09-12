I tried cold brew from 4 coffee chains, and there's only one I wouldn't buy again

I tried a small cold brew from four different coffee chains. Erin Ajello

Cold brew has become a popular coffee order, and many iconic chains sell their own takes.

I ordered a small cup from four different coffee chains and would only never buy Starbucks' again.

Although I enjoyed the cold brew from Tim Hortons and Dunkin', Gloria Jean's option was my favorite.

Tim Hortons' cold brew wasn't too bitter. Erin Ajello

Tim Hortons offered a surprisingly generous serving size.

This cold brew had a standard amount of ice and was dark without a bite.

There wasn't a standout flavor, but this coffee wasn't too bitter or sweet, which made it easy to drink .

Although this wasn't my favorite, it was the cheapest — $2.49 for a generous amount of cold brew is a great deal.

This cold brew was too bitter. Erin Ajello

I couldn't finish Starbucks' cold brew.

Starbucks' cold brew was extremely bitter and lacked any other flavor to make it drinkable.

The coffee was served with the same amount of ice as most of the others and cost $3.45, nearly a full dollar more than the one from Tim Hortons, despite being smaller.

I couldn't stomach the bitter flavor or dry aftertaste enough to finish this coffee, so I wouldn't order it again.

Dunkin' Donuts' cold brew was the most expensive. Erin Ajello

Dunkin' also served a decent amount for a small.

This drink had the most ice and the lightest color. At $3.65, it was also the most expensive coffee I tried.

With the most noticeable flavor , Dunkin's cold brew is described to taste like chocolate, but I detected more notes of hazelnut.

The drink wasn't too sweet, but it didn't taste as strong or rich as I expected.

Gloria Jean's cold brew was delicious. Erin Ajello

Gloria Jean's cold brew was sweet and smooth.

This coffee was rich while also being a bit sweet, making it very easy to drink.

The $2.99 small serving was a perfect size, with about the same amount of ice as most of the others.

There wasn't any kind of negative aftertaste or bitter flavor, so it was a perfectly strong, yet enjoyable cold brew.

Each cold brew costs under $4. Erin Ajello

Gloria Jean's cold brew was my favorite, but I would buy Tim Hortons' and Dunkin's again.

Every cold brew I tried was simple to order and cost less than $4, making the drink an easy and cheap morning pick-me-up.

I would not buy Starbucks' cold brew again, even though it was the most convenient to order since I used the app and the drink was ready when I walked in. It may be a good option for someone who needs something quick and doesn't mind bitter flavors, though.

And although I loved Gloria Jean's cold brew the most, I may opt for Tim Hortons' or Dunkin's when I want something a bit less rich.