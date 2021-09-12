CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Take a tour of a flight attendant's crash pad, where she sleeps between shifts to the sound of snoring coworkers and nonstop alarms

By Monica Humphries
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xY4Ii_0btfALhd00
Cierra and her New York City crash pad, where she says she sleeps in-between flights.

@cierra_mistt/TikTok

  • When flight attendants and pilots have early flights, they sometimes spend the night in a crash pad.
  • A flight attendant told Insider that these hostel-like accommodations are affordable and often packed with strangers.
  • The flight attendant showed Insider her NYC crash pad, where she sleeps in a twin-sized bunk bed.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .
At the beginning of 2020, Cierra traded her job as a dolphin trainer for a role as a flight attendant.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Br0Y_0btfALhd00
Before becoming a flight attendant, Cierra was a dolphin trainer.

@cierra_mistt/TikTok

"People make this job out to seem like it's the most glamorous job ever," Cierra, 27, told Insider, of being a flight attendant. "It's not all glamorous." Cierra would not disclose her last name for privacy reasons, but Insider has verified her employment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oG8Gx_0btfALhd00
Cierra is a flight attendant based out of New York City.

@cierra_mistt/TikTok

One of the less-glamorous sides is her living situation. Cierra's home is in Florida, but since her job is based in New York City, she told Insider she often finds herself needing a place to stay there when she's scheduled for an early flight.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pICvK_0btfALhd00
An overhead view of one of New York City's main airports.

Adrees Latif/Reuters

So, Cierra said she pays rent to The Hotel Crash Pad Network - a company that arranges accommodation for airline staff - to stay in a crash pad, essentially a hostel for flight attendants and pilots. According to Cierra, her pad is a cross between a frat house and the home from "Big Brother."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uiObE_0btfALhd00
Some beds have tents for added privacy.

@cierra_mistt/TikTok

A crash pad's appeal is its cost, Cierra said. While the price depends on the location and how frequently a flight attendant or pilot plans to stay, she said it's typically much cheaper than nearby hotels and Airbnbs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwNMw_0btfALhd00
Cierra and nine others can stay in the crash pad at one time, she told Insider.

@cierra_mistt/TikTok

For $350 a month, Cierra said she spends about 11 nights in her New York City crash pad. Most cities with major airports have crash pads, which can be located in homes, hotels (like Cierra's), and apartment complexes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NwWxd_0btfALhd00
Cierra said her crash pad is in a hotel.

dogayusufdokdok/Getty Images

For Cierra's crash pad, The Hotel Crash Pad Network turned two hotel rooms into a singular accommodation. The resemblance of a hotel room is hard to miss when you step inside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ndpd_0btfALhd00
There's a typical bathroom with a shower and toilet, and the beds have hotel-room sheets.

@cierra_mistt/TikTok

Source: The Hotel Crash Pad Network

As in most hotel rooms, the bathroom is conveniently stocked with miniature bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and soap.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAkfY_0btfALhd00
An arrow points to the stocked hotel toiletries in Cierra's crash pad.

@cierra_mistt/TikTok

But when you get to the bedroom area, it's clear why Cierra's rent is so low. Instead of a king-sized bed, there's a set of bunk beds and three twin-sized mattresses.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ijqtk_0btfALhd00
There's a set of bunk beds and traditional twin-sized beds in each room of the crash pad.

@cierra_mistt/TikTok

There's also an adjoining room with a similar setup. Together, 10 people can share the two rooms and two bathrooms, Cierra said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGAJz_0btfALhd00
Two hotel rooms make up the crash pad, Cierra said.

@cierra_mistt/TikTok

While the main allure is the price, Cierra added that there's a handful of other benefits that come with living in her crash pad.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qrLSi_0btfALhd00
There's a box of earplugs in case someone is snoring loudly and a chart that helps everyone plan for their mornings.

@cierra_mistt/TikTok

For example, she's close to the airport, gets free airport transportation, and her crash pad includes housekeeping, which means there are never arguments over tidiness, she said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9Mkj_0btfALhd00
Housekeeping and transportation are two benefits of living in a crash pad, Cierra said.

Bjorn Vinter/Getty Images/EschCollection/Getty Images

But there are challenges. "You know what you're getting yourself into when you decide to sign up for a crash pad," Cierra said. That typically includes snoring, alarms constantly going off, a lack of privacy, and people partying late into the night, according to the flight attendant.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12TG9a_0btfALhd00
A selfie Cierra said she took while listening to drama unfold in her crash pad.

@cierra_mistt/TikTok

Ultimately, Cierra told Insider she loves staying in a crash pad for the people and the adventures.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJ2Vb_0btfALhd00
Whether it's bonding in the room or embarking on NYC adventures, Cierra said she loves living in the hostel-like setting.

@cierra_mistt/TikTok

Over the last few months, she says she's gotten to know other flight attendants, pilots, and the hotel staff. "I can come into this hotel and it feels like a family," she said. "It really is like the 'Suite Life of Zach and Cody.' I love being here."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUSj8_0btfALhd00
Cierra with some of her airline friends in their crash pad.

@cierra_mistt/TikTok

You can follow Cierra on TikTok and Instagram .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 73

Nate°
4d ago

Hopefully none of them 8 other people are weirdos that she stay with 👀 Can't trust too many people these days, especially strangers * 🤷......

Reply(5)
19
Dr. R. U. Fuckenutz
3d ago

she must work for a budget airline because the big named airline crews stay in a hotel with their own rooms

Reply(4)
8
Related
Best Life

Never Wear This One Thing on a Plane, Flight Attendant Warns

Deciding what to wear on the airplane is a decision you'll have to live with for hours. Finding the sweet spot between being comfortable but not looking like you're wearing pajamas when you check in to your hotel can be a challenge. There's also the additional conundrum of finding a way to dress appropriately for the weather at the location you're taking off from, while also being dressed comfortably for the temperature at the place you're flying into. But if you've got one last summer vacation coming up, there's one thing you should absolutely not wear. A flight attendant recently urged passengers to avoid wearing one particular article of clothing on a plane. Read on to find out what it is.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Sleeps#Snoring#Alarms#Crash Pad#Nyc#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Daily Mirror

Mum says sleeping tot was visited by ghost as baby monitor 'moves on its own'

A mum says she's convinced the ghost of her grandparent visited her baby after she spotted objects moving on footage captured by a baby monitor. Parents Cheryl Scott and Robert Thorrat, from Drongan in East Ayrshire, Scotland, put their son Scott down to sleep on Saturday night but say they later realised something strange had gone one, as reported by Daily Record.
KIDS
paddleyourownkanoo.com

Half of Delta’s Flight Attendants Wearing Their Own Clothes at Work Rather Than the Airline’s Designer Uniform

Around half of Delta Air Lines’ flight attendants wear their own clothes to work and don’t have to wear the Atlanta-based carrier’s official designer uniform according to new court documents. Delta first started to allow flight attendants to wear an alternative to the official uniform in 2019 after allegations that the garments were causing some staff to break out in rashes and hives.
ECONOMY
Amomama

Woman Smokes Cigarette on a Spirit Airlines Flight, Cops Come for Her

Passengers laughed and made snide remarks as a woman who chose to smoke up the airplane finally faced the terrible consequences of her incredibly selfish actions. A woman nonchalantly decided to light up a cigarette and smoke it on a Spirit Airlines flight in a confounding moment. Eventually, with a plane full of disgruntled passengers, the cops came to get her.
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

TikTok shows hospice workers deliver elderly woman on a stretcher to the wrong home

It’s not uncommon for parcels to be delivered to the wrong address, unfortunately. But, what do you do when a person is delivered to your doorstep?. Since Monday, Leanna Marie Garcia’s (@lala_leanna) TikTok has gone viral with 4.6 million views on the app. It shows the bizarre – and not to mention, incredibly awkward – moment hospice workers delivered an elderly woman on a stretcher to the wrong house.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Flight Attendant Abuse Is Escalating. Here's How Passengers Can Help.

This has been a tough year to be a flight attendant. As of Aug. 30, the Federal Aviation Administration had received more than 4,000 reports of unruly passengers. One “air rage” incident in May resulted in a Southwest Airlines flight attendant losing two teeth and suffering other facial injuries. In August, an Oregon man was arrested on charges of battery after allegedly striking an American Airlines flight attendant who asked him to properly wear his face mask. A Frontier Airlines passenger was taped to his seat and arrested after punching one flight attendant and groping two others in July. The incidents that have made headlines are only a fraction of the reality.
LIFESTYLE
KSN.com

WEB EXTRA: 9/11 flight attendant’s ring survives plane crash

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “No way, that’s not possible, that’s physically not possible,” said Alyson Low, when she spoke about her sister Sara Low’s two rings that were found in the area she was killed on September 11, 2001. Despite piles of rubble and fires burning floors deep into the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
CBS News

Flight attendant who was first to report 9/11 hijacking remembered by brother ahead of 20-year anniversary

Betty Ann Ong, an American Airlines flight attendant, was the first person to alert authorities that tragedy was about to unfold on Sept. 11, 2001. Ong was on American Airlines Flight 11, from Boston to Los Angeles. Hijackers flew it into the World Trade Center's North Tower. It was the first of the two planes to suffer that fate at ground zero that day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Insider

Insider

132K+
Followers
13K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy