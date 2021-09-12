Hawkeye Star Reveals Her Initial Reaction To Joining The MCU

There are times when the explanation for inspiration makes a person go ‘huh?’, and hearing that an MCU star was inspired by Harold and Kumar is definitely one of those moments. When learning why though it’s even more confusing since Kumail Nanjiani of The Eternals has expressed the idea that he admires Kal Penn, aka Kumar, because most of the in the movies those with brown skin are either nerds or terrorists, which is erroneous really, but they’re never slackers. It sounds wrong to say this, but someone might have to check Kumail’s movie and TV knowledge since brown-skinned individuals haven’t always been nerds or terrorists. It’s easy to understand what he’s getting at since there are a lot of movies that lean hard into certain stereotypes, but when it comes to what he’s already said, which might have been misconstrued, it’s not exactly uplifting. And to say that anyone being seen as a slacker is an improvement, well, ah, to each their own I suppose. It’s rare that anyone being depicted as a slacker is that great of an idea.

