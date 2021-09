Can you believe it's almost holiday season? (Christmas is in 102 days as of publication—we're not trying to stress you out or anything.) Even though it's not even technically fall, holiday trees are getting dusted off as we speak, and seasonal lights and decor are already getting set up in big retailers. For those hoping to get a head start on their Christmas prep (and spirit), we just want you to know that the Bonne Maman Advent Calendar is back. Yup, the coveted jam set many of us look forward to all year long is already up for sale (as of last month), but will likely sell out.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO